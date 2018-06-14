Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 3 Potential Ballon d'Or winners in Russia

These are clear contenders unless a footballing catastrophe happens.

Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
Preview 14 Jun 2018, 20:04 IST
3.05K

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - La Liga
Ballon d'Or award

The 2018 FIFA World in Russia is upon us, and brings together some of the best footballers in the world.

This competition also happens to be the most prestigious in all of sports due to the billions of people who follow the action through stadium attendance or watching the matches from the comfort of their homes.

The World Cup is also a hot zone for scouts to discover potential new acquisitions, and a place for little known players to make a name for themselves.

The Ballon d'Or is the single most iconic individual award that any footballer would dream of winning. It is a representation of other footballers and coaches paying homage to one's performance in that calendar year or season.

Since Brazilian Kaka's win in 2007, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the only players to have scooped the award. This is not surprising given that the duo have set the bar so high that duplicating their feats will be a herculean task. Below are three contenders who are in Russia and heavily tipped to win the 2018 Ballon d'Or.

#1 Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Burkina Faso v Egypt - African Cup of Nations 2017
Salah -Egyptian King

The Egyptian playmaker is currently recovering after suffering a nasty shoulder injury suffered in May during the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid. Liverpool were left vulnerable after his early substitution in that match.

Despite losing the final, Salah showed that he is ready to break the Ronaldo and Messi jinx. He scored 44 goals in 52 appearances for Liverpool last season.

This figure is more than he managed in three seasons in Italy. His 32 league goals also was a record breaker. Salah became the highest ever scorer in a 38-game Premier League season.

He has also proven to be a big match player this past season. He converted a late penalty under intense pressure as Egypt beat DRC Congo 1-0 to qualify for the World Cup.

Regardless of Egypt's campaign at the World Cup, Salah has done enough to be only the second African to win this award after George Weah in 1995.

Page 1 of 3 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup - Top 5 Players for each team 50 Greatest World Cup Players
5 stars who have won the Ballon d'Or but not the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Best XI of players aged 30+
RELATED STORY
5 'Galactico' Signings Real Madrid can make after the...
RELATED STORY
Julen Lopetegui - The National Team Soap Opera and Future...
RELATED STORY
3 players who have played with Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Strongest combined South American XI
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or: 5 La Liga players that can compete with...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 6 Clubs With the Most Number of Players...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is leading the Ballon...
RELATED STORY
3 Things That Can Hinder Cristiano Ronaldo's Chances Of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
FT RUS SAU
5 - 0
 Russia vs Saudi Arabia
Today EGY URU 05:30 PM Egypt vs Uruguay
Today MOR IRA 08:30 PM Morocco vs Iran
Today POR SPA 11:30 PM Portugal vs Spain
Tomorrow FRA AUS 03:30 PM France vs Australia
Tomorrow ARG ICE 06:30 PM Argentina vs Iceland
Tomorrow PER DEN 09:30 PM Peru vs Denmark
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM Croatia vs Nigeria
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM Costa Rica vs Serbia
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM Germany vs Mexico
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM Brazil vs Switzerland
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM Sweden vs Korea Republic
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM Belgium vs Panama
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM Tunisia vs England
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM Colombia vs Japan
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM Poland vs Senegal
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us