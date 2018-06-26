Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Argentina could beat Nigeria and qualify

Despite their struggles, the Albiceleste can still make it into the knockout phase.

Jidonu Mauyon (Mau Young)
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2018, 11:56 IST
4.24K

Image result for argentina vs nigeria world cup graphics
Argentina and Nigeria are ready for a classic encounter in Russia

With their recent 2-0 victory against Iceland, Nigeria have brought Argentina back into the qualification race in the Group D. Now, both nations will go head-to-head in a bid to secure a spot in the next phase of the competition.

Nigeria vs Argentina Live | World Cup 2018

Argentina have fallen under intense scrutiny, following their disappointing performances in the tournament. The Albiceleste played out a poor 1-1 draw against Iceland in their opening fixture before suffering a humiliating 3-0 defeat against Croatia in their second game. They secured just 1 point from 2 games and currently sit at the bottom of the table.

Jorge Sampaoli's men are in a desperate situation at the moment, needing to earn 3 points against Nigeria and hope Iceland fail to achieve a great result versus Croatia in order to qualify for the next round.

While many have already written them off due to their mediocre displays in the World Cup this year, we take a look at 3 reasons why the Albiceleste could end up beating the West Africans and progress into the knockout stage.

#3 A golden opportunity for the Albiceleste

Argentina v Croatia: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Nigeria opened a golden opportunity for Argentina with their 2-0 defeat of Iceland

After playing just 2 games in the World Cup this year, Argentina looked set for an early exit from the tournament.

Following their 1-1 draw against Iceland and a humiliating 3-0 defeat at the hands of Croatia, the Albiceleste were already preparing to pack their bags until something happened - Nigeria defeated Iceland 2-0 to better their chances of making it into the knockout stages.

With Iceland having only one point and Nigeria having three, Argentina still have a great chance to make it past the group stage. Fortunately, the Albiceleste will face the African giants in a match that could decide the qualification race between the three nations.

This match represents a golden opportunity for Jorge Sampaoli's men to progress to the next phase. If they can beat Nigeria by a high margin (more points or goal difference than Iceland achieves against Croatia), they will definitely move to the next stage.

Knowing quite well what any unfavorable result could bring, the Albiceleste will approach the game with great determination, looking forward to making up for their failures and sealing the qualification for their nation. Their do-or-die situation could inspire them to achieve a famous victory over the African giants on Tuesday.

Page 1 of 3 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Barcelona Football Argentina Football Lionel Messi Ahmed Musa FIFA World Cup Team Previews FIFA World Cup Group Previews
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Nigeria could beat...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 things Argentina could do in order to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Where it all went downhill for Argentina
RELATED STORY
Argentina, Lionel Messi and the inculpability of shared...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 things Argentina needs to do against...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 reasons why Lionel Messi can win the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: A comprehensive look at Group D
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Ranking Lionel Messi's 5 goals in the...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 reasons why Argentina will not win...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 key factors which could decide the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
FT URU RUS
3 - 0
 Uruguay vs Russia
FT SAU EGY
2 - 1
 Saudi Arabia vs Egypt
FT IRA POR
1 - 1
 Iran vs Portugal
FT SPA MOR
2 - 2
 Spain vs Morocco
Today DEN FRA 07:30 PM Denmark vs France
Today AUS PER 07:30 PM Australia vs Peru
Today NIG ARG 11:30 PM Nigeria vs Argentina
Today ICE CRO 11:30 PM Iceland vs Croatia
Tomorrow KOR GER 07:30 PM Korea Republic vs Germany
Tomorrow MEX SWE 07:30 PM Mexico vs Sweden
Tomorrow SER BRA 11:30 PM Serbia vs Brazil
Tomorrow SWI COS 11:30 PM Switzerland vs Costa Rica
28 Jun JAP POL 07:30 PM Japan vs Poland
28 Jun SEN COL 07:30 PM Senegal vs Colombia
28 Jun ENG BEL 11:30 PM England vs Belgium
28 Jun PAN TUN 11:30 PM Panama vs Tunisia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018/2019
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us