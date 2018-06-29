World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Belgium beat England 1-0

Aakanksh Sanketh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.69K // 29 Jun 2018, 11:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Belgium got the better of England last night

Final score: England 0-1 Belgium

Goalscorers: Adnan Januzaj 51' (Belgium)

Two teams that have set the tournament alight so far, England and Belgium took on each other last night in their final 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage fixture. With both sides having already secured qualification to the Round of 16, both managers decided to rest their key players and field what most would term their B teams.

Roberto Martinez, Belgium's manager, made as many as 9 changes from the side that beat Tunisia 5-2 in Matchday 2, while Gareth Southgate, England's manager, made 8 changes to the side that beat Panama 6-1.

In what turned out to be one of the most boring games this tournament, Belgium eventually proved to be the better side on the night, albeit marginally. Adnan Januzaj's superbly curled effort in the 51st minute turned out to be the only difference between the two sides, handing Belgium the top spot in Group H.

On that note, here is a look at 3 reasons why Belgium managed to trump England 1-0:

#3 Belgium's B-team was clearly more experienced than England's

Belgium's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois claims the ball

As both managers decided to field fresh legs for this particular contest, England only retained Jordan Pickford, John Stones and Ruben Loftus-Cheek from England's previous outing, while Belgium only retained Dedryck Boyata and Thibaut Courtois from theirs.

While England's side comprised mostly of youngsters who are relatively inexperienced at this stage, Belgium were able to summon the likes of Marouane Fellaini, Thomas Vermaelen and Mousa Dembélé - players who have a lot more experience than most of the English side.

The English youngsters clearly seemed a tad too lost while Belgium seemed a little more in control of the game, and in the end, that made all the difference.