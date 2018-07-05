World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Belgium can knockout Brazil

Belgium lining up against Japan

The Belgians are one of the top contenders to lift the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The Red Devils have won each and every match in the tournament so far. They have comfortably beaten Panama 3-0, ran riot against Tunisia in their 5-2 victory over them, and scraped a 1-0 victory against England in their last group game.

Being dominant in the group stage, Belgium got their first scare against Japan in the Round of 16 when they were trailing 0-2. Their player's determination and Roberto Martinez's tactical substitutions helped Belgium overcome Japan 3-2. There are no fault lines in the Belgian team, and hence this makes them a formidable team to beat.

The Samba Boys on the other hand had a relatively tough group stage having narrowly drawn 1-1 with Switzerland, scrapped a 2-0 victory out of nowhere against the stubborn Costa Rican defense and sealed their spot in the Round of 16 with a 2-0 victory over Serbia.

They found their form against Mexico and completely dominated them in the second-half due to the brilliance of Willian and Neymar in the Round of 16.

The Selecao being the 5 times World Cup champions will be the favorites in their quarter-final match against Brazil.

Belgium will have to be patient, keep creating chances and wait for the right opportunity to pounce and put pressure on Brazil.

With the talented players they have got in their side, Belgium have the perfect chance to beat Brazil in the quarter-finals at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Lets look 3 reasons why Belgium can eliminate Brazil in the quarter-finals.

#3 Formidable defense of Belgium

Solid defense

Belgium have been good at defending in the World Cup so far. Their back three have been solid, calm and composed.

The experience of Vertonghen, Alderweireld, and Kompany have made Belgium into an impressive defensive unit. They had hiccups when they conceded 2 goals against Japan which ultimately led to a splendid comeback by Belgium side.

The Brazilian attacking trio consisting of Neymar, Jesus and Willian will find it extremely difficult to penetrate the strong Belgian defense despite leading their side to a 2-0 victory over Mexico. Hence, the Brazilian attackers will also have to press the Belgian defense as they are capable of playing the Libero system.

It will be an interesting battle to watch out for between the defensive and attacking trio in the quarter-final clash.