World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Belgium will defeat France in the semi-final

The Red Devils in training

The Red Devils have had a very successful 2018 FIFA World Cup so far. Having won all their group games decisively, Belgium have remained unbeaten in the World Cup thus far.

Roberto Martinez's tactics played an influential part in Belgium's miraculous 3-2 comeback victory against Japan and comprehensive 2-1 victory against Brazil in the quarter-finals.

He also exploited the pace of Lukaku by playing him on the wing and gave De Bruyne the freedom to play a more attacking role by playing Fellaini in midfield. Hence, Brazil couldn't handle the change of style of counter attack and their change of formation to 5-3-2 while defending.

France, on the other hand topped their group with narrow victories over Australia and Peru and played an indecisive draw against Denmark. However, they were dominant against Argentina and Uruguay in the knockout stages.

They will depend on their star players like Pogba, Griezmann, Lloris and Mbappe to help them seal a spot in the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Belgium will depend upon Martinez's match awareness, Henry's experience as a French legend and the ability of their players to overcome a strong French side in the first semi-final.

Let us look at the 3 reasons why Belgium can overcome France and reach the finals.

#3 Over-reliance of France on Mbappe

Mbappe - prodigy

Mbappe has arguably been the best young player at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. His tremendous pace, cool finishing and great dribbling ability has been an asset for France.

Having become the second youngest player after Pele to score 2 goals in a match, his scintillating pace blew away the Argentinian side quite successfully in the Round of 16.

Having scored 3 goals in the World Cup so far, France have great expectations for him to shine again against Belgium in the semi-finals. In a way, France are over-dependent on Mbappe to create attacks from the right wing due to his marvelous pace.

It is quite obvious that Martinez will use Chadli to mitigate any threat posed by him and hence it might prove to be a difficult game for Mbappe and France.

Hence, France shouldn't be over-reliant on Mbappe in the semi finals.