World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Brazil lost to Belgium

Brazil were stunned by Belgium in the quarter-final

Brazil's quest for an elusive sixth World Cup crown came to a juddering stop following a 2-1 loss to a spirited Belgium side in Kazan, joining the likes of Germany and Argentina to have bitten the dust in this very place.

An own goal from Fernandinho at almost the opening quarter of an hour gave the Red Devils the lead, and after a dominant attacking spell, launched another counter-attack that saw Kevin de Bruyne round off the move in style to double the cushion.

The Selecao huffed and puffed after the break, and Renato Augusto pulled one back with 15 minutes remaining to inspire hope, but it was a mere false dawn as Brazil wasted numerous chances and eventually paid the price.

With one of the tournament favourites knocked out, Belgium are now set to take on France in a blockbuster semi-final on Tuesday. Here are three reasons why Brazil lost today:

#1 Fernandinho disasterclass in Casemiro's absence

Fernandinho was deplorable in the centre

The Real Madrid star was suspended from the clash for accumulation of cards and it was always going to be a big loss for Brazil. Casemiro is the fulcrum of the attack and the defence, whilst also bringing an innate balance into the side. He was too big for Fernandinho's britches and the Manchester City midfielder's struggles accentuated just that.

The tone for the evening was set after he inadvertently elbowed Nacer Chadli's delivery from a corner, right into his own net. Fernandinho was then bossed in the midfield by the pacey and tenacious Belgians, especially his club teammate de Bruyne and didn't do enough to halt Lukaku when he broke forward at speed in the build-up to their second.

He won the ball from him in the Brazilian area before setting off on an impressive run, teeing up Kevin on the edge of the area. At that point, he found himself well off the pace and nowhere near to track his sprint.

Fernandinho was terrific in Manchester City's impressive Premier League title-winning campaign last term, but he was a poor imitation of his best self today. Brazil sorely missed Casemiro.