3 Reasons Why Brazil Went Through To The Last 8

Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
583   //    03 Jul 2018, 10:00 IST

Brazil v Mexico: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Brazil are through to the final 8.

Brazil were the favourites to lift the World Cup before any kick of the football in Russia, closely followed by the likes of Germany and Spain, Argentina even. With one game in the Round of Sixteen to go, the Selecao are the only outright remaining frontrunners for the biggest prize in world football.

Brazil have managed to remain undefeated in the competition and are looking good to make the journey all the way to the final in Luzhniki Stadium in a couple of weeks' time. They will not have an easy time doing that though, with another equally talented Belgium side up next and also the prospect of either Uruguay or France in the semi-finals.

However, Tite's men have shown plenty to be optimistic about as they look to restore some of the lost glory on the world stage following the nightmare of Belo Horizonte, four years ago. We look at three reasons why Brazil managed to secure a spot in the final 8:

#3 Solid at the back

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH53-BRA-MEX
Brazil have a formidable partnership at the heart of their defence.

It is no secret that if you want to win trophies, you have to first and foremost defend; it is impossible to stress how important it is for winning that a side refuses to concede goals. That is solely how Italy did it in 2006, Spain and Germany, too, were as water-tight as any in their successes on the global stage.

Brazil managed to give away 7 against Germany in the last World Cup game before the edition in Russia. Now, with 4 games played, their defence has let in only one - in the opener against Switzerland. They have not conceded any in the next 270 minutes of football.

They have been solid, quick to turnover possession - something vital to the attacks they spring on the counter and maintained a good shape when defending without the ball. They have a sturdy defensive partnership in the middle with the trusted Thiago Silva alongside the stalwart Miranda - both hard to get any change out of.

Full-backs Fagner and Marcelo have provided width in attack and been earnest in defence. Filipe Luiz, who deputised for Marcelo against Mexico following his injury, was impressive as well.

With Casemiro and Paulinho patrolling in front of the back four, Brazil have proved to be a tough side to break down - a major reason why they managed to grab a spot in the final eight.

FIFA WC 2018 Brazil Football Mexico Football Neymar Willian Borges da Silva
