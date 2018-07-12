Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Croatia beat England

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.54K   //    12 Jul 2018, 10:17 IST

Croatia play France in the showpiece clash in Moscow on Sunday
Croatia play France in the showpiece clash in Moscow on Sunday

Croatia progressed to their first ever World Cup final after fighting back from a goal down to beat England 2-1.

Kevin Trippier put the Three Lions ahead after just 5 minutes with a superbly taken free-kick, but Croatia upped the ante after the break and found the leveler through Ivan Perisic. Then in extra-time, Mario Mandzukic deservedly netted the winner 5 minutes from time as Vatreni created history against all odds.

Yet more heartbreak for England, but there's plenty of optimism to draw from their campaign. However, it's Croatia's night and here's how they pulled it off.

#1 Croatia's attritional game wore England down

Croatia debilitated England with high pressing
Croatia debilitated England with high pressing

If the first-half had England written all over it, then the second stanza was all about Croatia. The Blazers returned from the break as the stronger side of the two and pushed forward in numbers.

Having passed rather sideways during the opening 45 minutes, Modric and co then cut through the lines with swift, slick passes that pinned England to the back foot. Croatia's surge was clearly getting on their nerves as it was only Jordan Pickford's brilliance that protected their lead.

But England's resolve was clearly wearing down and it was finally broken when Sime Vrsaljko laid in a cross from the right and Perisic beat Walker to the ball with his outstretched leg and equalised.

The goal simply buoyed them further as they then dominated possession and carved out a few more good chances to kill the game.

The winner may not have come until the second-half of extra-time, but Croatia's wave after wave of attack had clearly debilitated the Three Lions, who then had little to nothing left in the tank for the additional 30 minutes of play.

Page 1 of 3 Next
FIFA WC 2018 England Football Croatia Football Harry Kane Mario Mandzukic
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why England lost to Croatia
RELATED STORY
Croatia 2-1 England: Hits and flops from the game, World...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Why England can be proud of their...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018, England vs Croatia: Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Croatia vs England: 5 Key Players to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: England vs Croatia Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Is it coming home to England?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, England vs Croatia: Match Preview and Key...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 things Croatia could do to beat England...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, England vs Croatia: 4 players from each...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us