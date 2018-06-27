World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why France drew 0-0 with Denmark

Denmark held France to the first goalless draw of the tournament, so we take a look at what went wrong for Les Bleus.

France sail through to the knockout stages

Denmark and France played out a stale goalless draw at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The game turned out to be very ordinary as both teams lacked intensity and drive in their quest to secure all three points.

Les Bleus created the majority of goalscoring chances, keeping Kasper Schmeichel busy in goal during the second-half. However, there was nothing to write home about as both sides appeared content and settled for a point apiece.

The result ensures that France top Group C with seven points and will face off against Argentina in the last-16, whilst Denmark comfortably secured second spot with an intriguing encounter against Croatia up next.

With that in mind, here's a look at three things that went wrong for Didier Deschamps' side during this match:

#3 Lack of creativity in midfield

Pogba was an unused substitute against Denmark

France head coach Didier Deschamps opted to leave Paul Pogba on the bench and instead added another defensive midfielder, Steven N'Zonzi, to partner Chelsea's N'Golo Kanté ahead of their back four.

The change in personnel did not bode well for the French, as there was minimal support in attack from midfield as N'Zonzi and Kanté only created one key pass between them during the entire game.

Naturally, this shouldn't come as much of a surprise as they're better at breaking up play than creating opportunities for team-mates. However, N'Zonzi in particular, is known for his physical presence and has shown an eagerness to combine interchanging passes with others at Sevilla - which was not on show here.

Deschamps missed a trick by overlooking Bayern's Corentin Tolisso during the second-half, as he provides an attacking threat from central midfield given his incisive passing and can also score from time-to-time when called upon.