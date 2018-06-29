Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why France will knock Argentina out of the World Cup

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Preview
3.23K   //    29 Jun 2018, 10:34 IST

Clash of the Superstars
Antoine Griezmann (France) and Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Group stage games of the 2018 FIFA World Cup are done and dusted. Top two teams from each group have qualified for the next round, leaving us with 16 teams. The round of 16 will begin on Saturday and every game from here on is going to be a do or die battle for the teams.

Most of the usual suspects have qualified for the round of 16, except the defending Champions Germany. There are some mouthwatering contests in the round of 16 and none could better the clash between the two previous World Cup winners, France and Argentina. 

France will play Argentina in the first match of the round of 16 on Saturday. The two teams had contrasting fortunes in the group stage. France is having a quiet and an easy World Cup so far, whereas Argentina was at the center of all the drama and nail-biting games. 

Without much ado, let’s take a look at the reasons why France will beat Argentina in the round of 16.

#1 French attack too good for Argentina’s feeble defense

Otamendi needs to improve his performance
Nicolas Otamendi needs to improve his performance

One of the major problem areas of Argentina is their back-line, especially their center-backs. Nicolas Otamendi and Marcos Rojo have struggled a lot throughout the World Cup. Albiceleste has already conceded five goals in three games, and looked shambolic at the back. 

Croatia brutally exposed their weakness at the back and Nigeria was very close to inflicting the same. Though Rojo was the star for Albiceleste on Tuesday with a thunderous goal, the defensive aspects of his game needs a lot of improvements.

The same goes for Nicolas Otamendi. The pair were too slow at the back and were often exposed by pace. France has a lot of pace in their squad, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and Thomas Lemar. The French attack looks too good compared to Argentina's defense at the moment.

Page 1 of 3 Next
