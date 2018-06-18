World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why France will not win the tournament

France despite all their merits are not perfect.

France had to work really hard against Australia.

The FIFA World Cup 2018 is underway and we have already seen some thrilling games such as Iran vs Morocco, Spain vs Portugal and the biggest upset of the World Cup so far; Germany's defeat to Mexico.

Amidst all this, Australia vs France was also an entertaining game as a lot was expected from this current crop of French national players. They were expected to blow Australia away in the opening game.

But nothing of that sort happened, rather Australia managed to give France a strong fight and made them work really hard to win the game.

It was clear that France won the game due to their individual quality in comparison to Australia. In other words, it was really a hard-fought win for France, something which is not expected of them considering the plethora of star players Didier Deschamps has at his disposal.

Many have given France the tag of favourites for this world cup considering that the quality of players they have in every position. But quality and individual talent need not necessarily result in success.

The English golden generation which played in 2010 World Cup is a prime example of this. Thus it is not set in stone that France will have a great run at this World Cup.

Here are 3 reasons why France will not win this World Cup.

#1 Too much quality

France's quality could become a problem for them

'Everything in an excess is harmful', this is a common saying in life and this could just be the perfect phrase to describe France's situation right now. Yes indeed they have brilliant quality in almost every department, and they have it in abundance.

This is what many have claimed to be their strength, but it could prove to be a weakness as well. If Didier Deschamps decides to play a particular kind of football, he has to leave out certain players and with so much quality in the squad, it could prove to be his undoing.

Except for Oliver Giroud, they don't have any other target man to whom they can swing in crosses. and the Chelsea man is not good enough to be a regular starter for them.

Thus they have to play short passes and try to break the opposition. But the opposition forces them to go out wide.

Thus balancing this squad with so much quality is becoming a headache for Deschamps. If they play Mbappe, Griezmann and Dembele they will play short passes and if they are unable to break the opposition they will need Lemar and Fekir to swing in crosses for Giroud.

If they play short passes they will need Pogba and Tolisso to run the show in midfield, but if they want to swing in more crosses they will need their fullbacks to be high up the pitch to support the winger and the midfielders to cover for them, for that they will need the likes of Kante, Matuidi and Nzonzi who are more defensive minded.

Therefore it will be difficult for France to pick a style of play because of the plethora of quality players they have in their squad.