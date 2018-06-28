World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Germany were sent packing by South Korea

Can you believe it?

SCORE: Germany 0-2 South Korea (Kim Young-Gwon 92'; Son Heung-Min 96')

We've had some unbelievable upsets so far in Russia: Iceland holding and Croatia beating Argentina, Peru beating Australia, Iran holding Portugal and beating Morocco, Switzerland holding Brazil.

But we, without a doubt, were treated to the biggest upset in the competition bar none as the Asians plotted their way to the most historic victory in their history and the holding champions were humbled on the biggest stage in world football.

Germany took on South Korea in their final game of Group F and needed to get all three points to guarantee themselves a spot in the next round with Mexico almost guaranteed progression into the round of sixteen of the 2018 World Cup.

There was the possibility of Germany topping the group, but they needed Sweden to do them a favour and beat Mexico and the Germans themselves would have to win by a margin of at least two goals.

Far from it, the Germans were stunned at the hands of one of the least favoured sides in this edition of the World Cup, as they pushed for the goal they needed to go through to the last sixteen, but South Korea held firm and then went on to add insult to injury by scoring two goals in the 6 minutes of stoppage time. Here are the three reasons why the World Champions endured their worst night in recent history:

#3 One too many needless changes by Joachim Low

The German coach has struggled to find the perfect combination.

Following their false start against Mexico in the opener, a German side which included the likes of Mesut Ozil and Sami Khedira, Low looked to shake things up a bit and rightly so. The next game saw both the players miss out as the manager opted to go with Draxler and Rudy.

It might not have raised the level of performance of the Germans but the ingredients were there to help Low get on the board and, thanks to a stunning curler by Kroos, they managed to do so in the dying embers of the game against Sweden.

Joachim Low's secret to success in Brazil was that he chose to opt for consistency in personnel and rarely made changes to the well-oiled machine. Germany are a shadow of what they were four years ago and understandably he was forced to tinker with the system to try and retain the winning formula. He has clearly failed to do so but after the win over Sweden, the right way to go would've been to retain the same side.

However, Joachim Low overcomplicated things and made five changes for the game against South Korea and the team looked as disjointed as ever. They struggled to get the ball further upfield quickly and lacked the firepower upfront to make the difference.