World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Mexico will knock Brazil out

Could this be the site on Monday? But for the wrong reasons?

The 2018 World Cup being held in Russia has been one filled with surprises that many wouldn't have seen coming.

The defending Champions Germany went home in the group stages, the 2014 World Cup runner-up Argentina got knocked out, Euro 2016 Champions Portugal has been eliminated and most recently the 2010 World Cup winner Spain saw their campaign come to an end after facing a defeat against the hosts Russia.

Could there be more of these unexpected outcomes? Well, why not?

Tournament favourites Brazil will be taking on Mexico in the pre-quarters on Monday and with the squad that the Canarinho have they are expected to see off El Tri. However, this World Cup doesn't have the habit of letting things go as expected.

Mexico caused upset to Germany and they could possibly do the same to their round-of-16 opponents on Monday. Here are three reasons why El Tri will end the World Cup dreams of Brazil.

#3 Counter attack threat

Mexico executed their counterattack against Germany perfectly

Defending champions Germany had a disastrous World Cup campaign as they bowed down in the group stages itself.

Their campaign started with an upset defeat against Mexico. The Mannschaft didn't have a reply to their opponent's only goal that happened to be the only one in the game and eventually resulted in the team being eliminated from the competition.

Mexico's Hirving Lozano became a national hero after he scored the winner for his team against the European side. However, what was more impressive was their build-up to the goal.

The CONCACAF team scored their winner after a counter attack that needs a better word than just perfect to describe. They won their ball in their own half, then a pass or two was enough to completely open up the Germany defence.

The same counter-attacking threat could be taken advantage of by Mexico when they take on Brazil on Monday. If they are able to work out something similar, there is no doubt that the El Tri will get through the Selecao defence as well.