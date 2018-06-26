World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Nigeria could beat Argentina and qualify

The Super Eagles could send Lionel Messi and co. out of the tournament.

Nigeria and Argentina are set for a massive showdown

The 2018 FIFA World Cup has been a great joy to watch ever since it kicked off in Russia this month.

The tournament has produced a lot of interesting matches, with Portugal and Spain playing out a classic, and Russia claiming a 3-1 victory against Egypt to secure their passage into the next round.

As we approach the concluding parts of the group stage, the focus has now shifted to the Group D, with many football fans waiting patiently to see who will qualify between Nigeria and Argentina.

The two nations will face each other today for a spot in the knockout phase of the tournament.

Nigeria will be looking forward to continuing their impressive form, after earning a 2-0 victory against Iceland in their previous match.

The Super Eagles have earned 3 points from their 2 matches and a win or a draw in their next encounter could possibly be enough to see them through to the next stage.

Argentina, on the other hand, have been mere shadows of themselves in the World Cup this year. The Albiceleste could only earn an embarrassing one point from their 2 games in the group stage.

Jorge Sampaoli's men will need to claim a victory against Nigeria and hope Iceland do not get a favorable result against Croatia in order to progress to the knockout phase.

While all eyes will be on Lionel Messi and his colleagues to lead Argentina to a famous victory at the Saint Petersburg Stadium, we take a look at 3 reasons why Nigeria could upset the odds and defeat the Albiceleste in the encounter:

#3. Current form

The Africans earned a vital win in their recent fixture

Nigeria will be approaching the Argentina game in great form, after defeating World Cup debutants, Iceland in their previous fixture. The Super Eagles have impressed in the tournament, claiming 3 points from 2 matches and sitting in the second position on the Group D table.

Argentina, on the other hand, have been really poor in the World Cup this year, playing a disappointing 1-1 draw against Iceland, and suffering a humiliating 3-0 defeat at the hands of Croatia.

The 2014 finalists have been mere shadows of themselves this time, earning just a point from their 2 group games and sitting at the bottom of the table.

If their current forms are to be considered, the Super Eagles stand a great chance to beat their South American rivals and progressing into the knockout stages of the tournament.