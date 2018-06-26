Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Nigeria could beat Argentina and qualify

The Super Eagles could send Lionel Messi and co. out of the tournament.

Jidonu Mauyon (Mau Young)
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2018, 05:04 IST
2.68K

Image result for argentina vs nigeria world cup
Nigeria and Argentina are set for a massive showdown

The 2018 FIFA World Cup has been a great joy to watch ever since it kicked off in Russia this month.

The tournament has produced a lot of interesting matches, with Portugal and Spain playing out a classic, and Russia claiming a 3-1 victory against Egypt to secure their passage into the next round.

As we approach the concluding parts of the group stage, the focus has now shifted to the Group D, with many football fans waiting patiently to see who will qualify between Nigeria and Argentina.

The two nations will face each other today for a spot in the knockout phase of the tournament.

Nigeria will be looking forward to continuing their impressive form, after earning a 2-0 victory against Iceland in their previous match.

The Super Eagles have earned 3 points from their 2 matches and a win or a draw in their next encounter could possibly be enough to see them through to the next stage.

Argentina, on the other hand, have been mere shadows of themselves in the World Cup this year. The Albiceleste could only earn an embarrassing one point from their 2 games in the group stage.

Jorge Sampaoli's men will need to claim a victory against Nigeria and hope Iceland do not get a favorable result against Croatia in order to progress to the knockout phase.

While all eyes will be on Lionel Messi and his colleagues to lead Argentina to a famous victory at the Saint Petersburg Stadium, we take a look at 3 reasons why Nigeria could upset the odds and defeat the Albiceleste in the encounter:

#3. Current form

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH24-NGR-ISL
The Africans earned a vital win in their recent fixture

Nigeria will be approaching the Argentina game in great form, after defeating World Cup debutants, Iceland in their previous fixture. The Super Eagles have impressed in the tournament, claiming 3 points from 2 matches and sitting in the second position on the Group D table.

Argentina, on the other hand, have been really poor in the World Cup this year, playing a disappointing 1-1 draw against Iceland, and suffering a humiliating 3-0 defeat at the hands of Croatia.

The 2014 finalists have been mere shadows of themselves this time, earning just a point from their 2 group games and sitting at the bottom of the table.

If their current forms are to be considered, the Super Eagles stand a great chance to beat their South American rivals and progressing into the knockout stages of the tournament.

Page 1 of 3 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Argentina Football Nigeria Football Lionel Messi Ahmed Musa
World Cup 2018: 3 things Argentina needs to do against...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018 Tactics: 5 Possible Options for Argentina
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Nigeria defeat Iceland to better...
RELATED STORY
Why Lionel Messi will leave Argentina at their lowest point
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as Nigeria beat Iceland
RELATED STORY
How Argentina should line up against Nigeria
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 things that went right for Nigeria...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Nigeria Team, Predicted Playing XI and...
RELATED STORY
3 things Iceland got wrong in 2-0 loss to Nigeria
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The best and worst players from Nigeria v...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
FT URU RUS
3 - 0
 Uruguay vs Russia
FT SAU EGY
2 - 1
 Saudi Arabia vs Egypt
FT IRA POR
1 - 1
 Iran vs Portugal
FT SPA MOR
2 - 2
 Spain vs Morocco
Today DEN FRA 07:30 PM Denmark vs France
Today AUS PER 07:30 PM Australia vs Peru
Today NIG ARG 11:30 PM Nigeria vs Argentina
Today ICE CRO 11:30 PM Iceland vs Croatia
Tomorrow KOR GER 07:30 PM Korea Republic vs Germany
Tomorrow MEX SWE 07:30 PM Mexico vs Sweden
Tomorrow SER BRA 11:30 PM Serbia vs Brazil
Tomorrow SWI COS 11:30 PM Switzerland vs Costa Rica
28 Jun JAP POL 07:30 PM Japan vs Poland
28 Jun SEN COL 07:30 PM Senegal vs Colombia
28 Jun ENG BEL 11:30 PM England vs Belgium
28 Jun PAN TUN 11:30 PM Panama vs Tunisia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018/2019
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us