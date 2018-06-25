Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Poland lost 3-0 to Colombia

A closer look at three telling factors that ended Poland's hopes of qualifying to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup.

Nived Zenith
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jun 2018, 02:43 IST
503

Poland were completely outplayed on the night
Poland
were
completely outplayed on the night

Poland became the latest team to get knocked out of this year's FIFA World Cup after their 3-0 humbling at the hands of Colombia in the Group H encounter at the Kazan Arena. Adam Nawalka's men were completely outplayed on the night by a determined Colombian side who finally kick-started their campaign with a thumping win, after losing to Japan in their opening game.

Los Cafeteros scored their opening goal through Yerry Mina in the 43rd minute after the Barcelona defender found the back of the net with his head following a delightful ball into the area from James Rodriguez. Colombia continued to force the initiative on Poland in the second half and doubled their lead in the 70th minute through Radamel Falcao.

Juan Cuadrado provided the killer blow five minutes later to put the game to bed and crush Poland's hopes of making it to the knockout stages of the competition. The result, coupled with Senegal's 2-2 draw with Japan, now means that all three teams including Colombia have a fair chance of qualifying from Group H.

Without further delay, let us take a closer look at three reasons why Poland lost the plot against Colombia:

#1 Lack of invention at the top

Lewandowski failed to make an impact yet again
Lewandowski failed to make an impact yet again

Poland boarded the plane to Russia on the back of a strong qualifying campaign that saw them finish at the summit of their qualifying group. Robert Lewandowski was the architect behind their unparalleled success in Group E after the Bayern Munich striker notched up 16 goals during qualifying that made him Europe's top-scorer in qualifying ahead of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku.

However, Poland have had serious issues while going forward ever since they landed in Russia and Lewandowski, who averaged a goal every 56 minutes in qualifying, has not opened his account for the tournament after more than 180 minutes of playing time. The striker was seen as a frustrated figure for the majority of the game against Colombia and failed to deliver the goals that could have kept Poland alive.

Part of his agonizing form in front of goal can be credited to the overall underperformance of his side but surely nobody expected Lewandowski to go missing prior to the tournament.

FIFA WC 2018 Colombia Football Poland Football Robert Lewandowski James Rodriguez Football Top 5/Top 10
