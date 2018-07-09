World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why top goalkeepers failed to impress

Nitish Bhan

The current World Cup in Russia has been full of surprises so far and a lot of big teams who were expected to be serious title contenders have been knocked out of the competition already. Though some of the teams have totally failed to showcase their ability as a unit, others have been hurt by individual mistakes or errors.

One particular department which has been rather disappointing in the tournament has been the goalkeeping one.

A lot of silly errors made by many other the keepers has cost their teams of crucial points. Though some of these mistakes were just bad luck, others were pure moments of madness.

From two of the best goalkeepers in the world, David De Gea and Manual Neuer, to a rather less regularly played Willy Caballero, there were so many significant errors made that it become impossible to ignore.

It was clearly visible that the level of keeping had dropped to a new low for some reason. The so-called saviours had undone all the good that the outfield players had worked so hard for and it did eventually have some impact in their teams.

Here are three reasons why this could be the case for such a horrific showing-

#3 Picked purely on reputation, not performances

A lot of teams picked their first choice goalkeepers based on reputation and not on their current form. Though there were a few exceptions to this, the coaches did not drop their first choice goalies, based on mere reputation.

One such example was of De Gea, with the Spaniard's mistake against Portugal that gave Ronaldo his second goal. Also, going further into the tournament his poor showing against Morocco should have been a talking point, but it wasn't.

Eventually, it cost Spain against Russia and the Manchester United star did not keep too many shots that were hit at him out. He was at another level for the Red Devils but looked out of form in Russia. Despite that, Fernando Hierro decided to stick with him than go in for Kepa at all, who could have done much better.

Further, an error by Neuer of pushing forward ended any chance that Germany has of going through to the next round at the expense of Mexico. It seemed as if the Bayern Munich man had not recovered completely from his injury in terms of form, yet Joachim Low never opted for Ter Stegen.

There were some crazy moments from these highly reputed goalies which hurt their sides. When you first choice keeper plays poorly, it is obvious that the team morale does go down completely.