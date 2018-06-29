World Cup 2018: 3 round of 16 games that cannot be missed

Can he lead them to glory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup?

The World Cup Group stage games are over, and the knockout stages are upon us. The last 16 fixtures will be played from 30th June to 3rd July. The World Cup tournament is entering an important phase where there is no second chance for the teams, glory beckons.

The 16 teams that have reached the knockout stages are Uruguay, Portugal, Russia, Spain, France, Denmark, Croatia, Argentina, Brazil, Switzerland, Sweden, Mexico, Belgium, England, Colombia, and Japan.

Top teams like Germany, Nigeria, Serbia, Costa Rica and Senegal have failed to qualify for the round of 16. With 16 good teams remaining in the tournament, no game is going to be easy and teams will have to fight their way out to the subsequent knock stages.

Without much ado, let's take a look at the three round of 16 games that cannot be missed in the 2018 World Cup.

#3 Uruguay vs Portugal

Can he be the hero again?

Two time Champions - Uruguay, finished unbeaten in Group A. With 3 wins from 3 games, Uruguay finished on top of their group. They started the tournament with a 1-0 win over Egypt and then beat Saudi Arabia 1-0.

They defeated the hosts Russia 3-0 in their final World Cup group game. Uruguay has some of the top European footballers like Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez, and Diego Godin in their ranks. Suarez has already struck twice, while Edinson Cavani has added one to his name.

On the other hand, a Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Portugal finished behind Spain in Group B. They also have a formidable lineup with the likes of Bernardo Silva, Joao Moutinho, William Carvalho, Pepe, and Andre Silva.

The Portuguese are the 2016 European Champions and it is going to truly be a hard-fought contest.