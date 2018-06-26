Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: 3 stars at the mundial Barcelona should target

3 World Cup stars Barcelona should look to sign.

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2018, 02:02 IST
1.63K

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga Santander
Coutinho and Lionel Messi

Barcelona are one of two giants of Spanish football. They hold the record jointly with Real Madrid and Athletico Bilbao of never getting relegated from the top division. Having won 25 La Liga titles, 30 Copa del Rey and 5 UEFA Champions League titles, Barcelona are truly a dominant side in Europe.

Barcelona were quite strong last season as they won the La Liga and Copa del Rey titles. They surpassed Real Sociedad's record of 38 games unbeaten, by beating Valencia 2-1.

The only disappointment for Barcelona last season was their exit from the Champions League at the hands of Roma in a dramatic 4-4 defeat on away goals. This was probably one of the most humiliating defeats for Barcelona.

Despite having a strong squad, Barcelona needs to look for players who will make them invincible and would enable them win the Champions League next year. Let us look at 3 World Cup stars Barcelona should look to sign.

#3 Xherdan Shaqiri

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH26-SRB-SUI
Shaqiri - powerful left foot

Shaqiri is one of the most talented wingers at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Being a shrewd campaigner, he has got good pace, agility and is an excellent dribbler. Having played two Euros and the 2014 World Cup, Shaqiri is one of the most experienced players for Switzerland at a young of 26.

Having represented Switzerland in 72 matches and scored 21 goals for them, Shaqiri played quite well in Switzerland's opening World Cup fixture against Brazil. Against Serbia, Shaqiri scored the winner by making a great run behind the Serbian defense from the center of the ground and finishing with a cool head in a one-on-one situation with the Serbian goalkeeper.

He will fit perfectly in the Barcelona set up. His pace, long-range shooting, match awareness and versatility will provide Barcelona the perfect replacement for the departing Paco Alcacer. It is widely rumored that Barcelona will successfully pay his £12 million release clause.

All stats via transfermarkt

