Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 3 stars who deserve a start in the final round of group matches

The stars who should get a go in the starting eleven in the final round of group stage matches.

Neeraj Manivannan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jun 2018, 00:35 IST
244

Germany v Sweden: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Reus - sensational talent

The FIFA World Cup is up and running in Russia and the action has been absolutely exhilarating to say the least. We have seen sensational goals, own goals, late drama and major upsets all through what has been a stunning tournament that has lived up to expectations.

At the start of the tournament, the top sides were expected to ease through to the second round, from where the real action was expected to begin. However, the smaller nations have made it tough for these superpowers, and this has made the tournament all the more difficult to predict.

With most of these sides boasting some of the top talent playing in some of the best European clubs from around the world, national team coaches find it extremely difficult to select the final 23 touring party, as they have to leave out quite a few quality players out.

It becomes even more harder to select the final playing XI, as quite a few of these players come into the tournament having made strong cases for themselves after good performances for their respective clubs.

If the decisions made by the manager fail to come off and if this sees the international team in trouble, they are heavily scrutinized. It has been the same case in this World Cup too as a few selections made by managers have failed to come off and fans have clamoured for changes to be made.

In this article, we list players who deserve a place in the starting XI for their respective countries in the final round of group stage matches, ahead of the players currently in the playing XI.

#1 Paulo Dybala (Argentina)

Argentina v Croatia: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Dybala - sensational talent

To say that Argentina is in a crisis is a massive understatement. They are struggling on the pitch as there is absolutely no kind of cohesion and understanding in their play and they look a disjoint unit.

There are problems off the pitch as well, since there seems to be a lack of trust, and the united feeling in the team seems to be missing. And yet, all is not lost for the Argentines as Nigeria's victory over Iceland has put their fate in their own hands.

The main man behind Argentina's problems seems to be none other than their coach- Jorge Sampaoli. The man who won multiple titles with Chile and Sevilla FC was entrusted with the thankless task of ending Argentina's long wait for an international glory.

They just about sneaked into the World Cup thanks to their talismanic skipper's hat-trick in the final qualification match. Despite this, Messi's presence in the team ensured that Argentina would still start as one of the favourites. However, Sampaoli's decisions have almost neutralized Messi's presence in the team.

The world knows that Argentina rely on their attack that possess the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Angel di Maria, Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala. Their defense and midfield is nowhere near as good as this front-line.

So it's the manager's job to design such a system where he can put most of these top stars together to bring out the best of Messi and Argentina.

He has however failed miserably, as he has left Dybala and Higuain on the bench in both games and also put di Maria on the bench in a crucial fixture against Croatia.

It's well known that Dybala's playing style is very much similar to Messi's, and that they occupy very similar areas on the pitch. Were Dybala's replacements; Acuna and Meza any better?

The answer is no and the manager should have noticed this and brought Dybala on earlier, so that he could make a substantial impact. Surely, Dybala would have played better than those two even when played out of his favoured position.

Argentina still has a decent chance to go through and Sampaoli must somehow devise a system to play Dybala and Messi along with one of Aguero or Higuain.

These players are capable of pieces of individual brilliance, and they need to be on the pitch for a longer period than the likes of Acuna and Meza.

Page 1 of 3 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Argentina Football Germany Football Roberto Firmino Paulo Dybala
World Cup 2018: 5 superstars who flopped in round one
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 things we learned from the first round...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 group stage matches to look forward to
RELATED STORY
World Cup: 5 Stars Who Were Sent Home in Disgrace by...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 mouthwatering games in the group stages
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 major shocks we could witness in Russia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 things you might have missed from the...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Revisiting the past performances of...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 teams that deserved to win the FIFA...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 young stars poised to break out at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
Today URU RUS 07:30 PM Uruguay vs Russia
Today SAU EGY 07:30 PM Saudi Arabia vs Egypt
Today IRA POR 11:30 PM Iran vs Portugal
Today SPA MOR 11:30 PM Spain vs Morocco
Tomorrow DEN FRA 07:30 PM Denmark vs France
Tomorrow AUS PER 07:30 PM Australia vs Peru
Tomorrow NIG ARG 11:30 PM Nigeria vs Argentina
Tomorrow ICE CRO 11:30 PM Iceland vs Croatia
27 Jun KOR GER 07:30 PM Korea Republic vs Germany
27 Jun MEX SWE 07:30 PM Mexico vs Sweden
27 Jun SER BRA 11:30 PM Serbia vs Brazil
27 Jun SWI COS 11:30 PM Switzerland vs Costa Rica
28 Jun JAP POL 07:30 PM Japan vs Poland
28 Jun SEN COL 07:30 PM Senegal vs Colombia
28 Jun ENG BEL 11:30 PM England vs Belgium
28 Jun PAN TUN 11:30 PM Panama vs Tunisia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018/2019
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us