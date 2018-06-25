Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: 3 teams who held the FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship at the same time

Can Cristiano Ronaldo guide Portugal to become the 4th team in history to hold both major titles at the same time?

Sanchit Grover
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jun 2018, 05:10 IST
565

FBL-FRIENDLY-POR-SWE
Portugal are the current European champions

With the onset of FIFA World Cup 2018, let’s consider the predicaments the teams and the players have to undergo to win this extravagant tournament.

Between 32 teams, only one will hold the cup and the others would wait for another quadrennial to pass and compete again for the glory.

Portugal have started the tournament on a high note with a 3-3 draw against Spain before beating Morocco 1-0 in Moscow. Cristiano Ronaldo has been the main man all the way, scoring Portugal's each and every goal at this point.

With Portugal looking impressive, it makes us wonder if Cristiano Ronaldo could guide Portugal to their first ever World Cup victory.

Can the 5 time Ballon d'Or winner get the FIFA trophy home to make Portugal only the fourth team in history to hold both the European Championship and World Cup at the same time?

Being labelled as the defending champions of Europe is prestigious. Only a handful of nations have had the opportunity to be called one.

Stakes increase in a world cup and so does the appreciation. Bringing World Cup glory to your nation solidifies your status as an all-time great. Thus we wonder how must it feel to hold both these major honours at the same time.

How rewarding and notable it is to hoist your flag in both the prime championships, to have the title of the most honoured tournaments and to be set apart distinctively and with deference.

Portugal will have to play out of their skins to become the fourth nation on this list. But it is too soon to think about it. Over the years only 3 teams have held the two top tournaments at the same time, thus showing what level of consistency, determination and luck is needed to be called the defending champions of Europe and defending champions of the World at the same time.

Here we look at the 3 teams who held the European Championship and the FIFA World Cup at the same time.

#1 West Germany - 1972 European Championship winners and 1974 World Cup winners

WES
West German champions

West Germany became the first team in history to hold both the European Championship and FIFA World Cup at the same time.  

They won the UEFA European Championship in 1972 with the hero of the game being Gerd Müller who scored both the goals in the semifinal against Belgium and 2 out of 3 against the Soviet Union in final. West Germany claimed their first European title.

In 1974 a Gerd Muller led West German side managed to defy all the odds to win their 2nd World title.

The legendary striker who plied his trade for Bayern Munich at club level inspired his team to win their 2nd World Cup and become the first side in history to hold both UEFA Euro Championship and the FIFA World Cup at the same time.

The German side comprising of Gerd Muller, the legendary Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes and Franz Beckenbauer as their skipper have their names written in the history books courtesy of their consistent showing at 2 of the most prestigious tournaments in the world

