World Cup 2018: 3 things this World Cup will be remembered for

France was awarded a penalty in the final courtesy of VAR.

Football's biggest sporting event, the FIFA World Cup 2018 finally came to end and it was France, who emerged Victorious after beating Croatia 4-2. Goals from Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba, and Kylian Mbappe and an own Goal from Mario Mandzukic were enough to seal the deal for the Frenchmen as Croatia succumbed to a late onslaught by Les Blues.

It was a fitting finale to one of the greatest ever World Cup and this World Cup will be cherished for some major changes as well as some breathtaking footballing action. There were loads of surprises, goals, as well as some controversial decisions. But more importantly, there are a few things for which this World Cup will be remembered for.

So, without further ado, here are the 3 things which make this World Cup worth remembering:

#3 VAR

In a historic turn of events, FIFA decided to introduce VAR in the FIFA World Cup 2018 in order to reduce the errors caused by human intervention. It was approved during the FIFA council meeting on 16th March 2018. This tournament thus became the first tournament to use VAR at all matches and in all venues.

Interestingly, France became the first team to have benefitted from VAR, when they were awarded a penalty during their first group stage match against Australia.

Les Blues also owes a fair bit of their success in the World Cup final to VAR since they were awarded the penalty in the final against Croatia, which put them back on the driver's seat as they went into the half-time holding onto a precious lead.

As per FIFA, VAR had an accuracy of 99.3 per cent during the group stages, up from the 95 per cent of correct calls by referees without VAR. But there has been some criticism regarding its use. One such argument against VAR is the fact that reviews are entirely based upon referee's discretion.

So the teams have no say in determining the incident for review. But still, VAR implementation has been a massive success and it will be interesting to see the same in the upcoming club competitions, particularly the UEFA Champions League.

