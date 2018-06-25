Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 3 things Argentina needs to do against Nigeria

What should be Argentina's game plan against Nigeria? Let's find out.

Shrayans Jain
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jun 2018, 02:04 IST
2.53K

FBL-WC-2018-ARG-TRAINING
Sampaoli - Argentine boss

Nigeria has provided a helping hand to the sinking Argentine ship by hammering Iceland 2-0 to blow the competition for the knock-out stages in group D wide open.

The super eagles were in scintillating form in the 2nd half and put the recently famed Icelandic defense to the sword during the 2nd half of the game. Ahmed Musa was the hero for Nigeria as the forward grabbed the winning goals and kept Argentine World Cup hopes alive.

Now what is of paramount importance to Argentina is to beat Nigeria in what promises to be a cracker of a game.

But beating Nigeria is easier said than done. The Nigerians will be brimming with confidence heading into the game and Leo Messi and company need to be wary of that threat.

So here are 3 things which Argentina needs to do against Nigeria.

#3 Accommodate Dybala in the starting eleven

Enter captio
Dybala - exciting talent

Despite all the attacking riches Argentina has, their midfield has a dearth of pace and creativity. No one in the Argentine midfield seems capable to generate line breaking passes and move the ball swiftly in the opposition half.

For that specific reason, Lionel Messi usually drops deep in midfield and carries the ball forward for his national team. But when Messi didn't drop much in midfield in the game against Croatia, the result was horrendous to say the least.

One thing that goes against playing Dybala in the starting eleven is that his playing style is similar to that of Messi.

While it seems a plausible reason, there is a shortage of quality in the Argentine midfield which is only compensated by Messi since the likes of Enzo Perez and Lucas Biglia provide zero or no creativity to the midfield. This leads to opposition teams heavily marking Messi in order to nullify the Argentine threat.

Although Dybala's playing style is quite similar to that of Messi, he can be accommodated in the starting lineup by playing a 4-2-3-1 with Dybala playing in number 10 position and Messi playing down the right wing as an inverted winger.

In this manner, the creative burden will be less on Messi and even if he drops deep in the midfield, Dybala will be there in the final third to maintain consistent threat in and around the opposition penalty area.

Page 1 of 3 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Argentina Football Nigeria Football John Obi Mikel Lionel Messi Jorge Sampaoli Gernot Rohr
World Cup 2018 Tactics: 5 Possible Options for Argentina
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Nigeria defeat Iceland to better...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Croatia’s quality shines through against...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 things that went right for Nigeria...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Croatia 2-0 Nigeria; Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as Nigeria beat Iceland
RELATED STORY
3 things Iceland got wrong in 2-0 loss to Nigeria
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Nigeria Team, Predicted Playing XI and...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 things that went right for Iceland...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The best and worst players from Nigeria v...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
Today URU RUS 07:30 PM Uruguay vs Russia
Today SAU EGY 07:30 PM Saudi Arabia vs Egypt
Today IRA POR 11:30 PM Iran vs Portugal
Today SPA MOR 11:30 PM Spain vs Morocco
Tomorrow DEN FRA 07:30 PM Denmark vs France
Tomorrow AUS PER 07:30 PM Australia vs Peru
Tomorrow NIG ARG 11:30 PM Nigeria vs Argentina
Tomorrow ICE CRO 11:30 PM Iceland vs Croatia
27 Jun KOR GER 07:30 PM Korea Republic vs Germany
27 Jun MEX SWE 07:30 PM Mexico vs Sweden
27 Jun SER BRA 11:30 PM Serbia vs Brazil
27 Jun SWI COS 11:30 PM Switzerland vs Costa Rica
28 Jun JAP POL 07:30 PM Japan vs Poland
28 Jun SEN COL 07:30 PM Senegal vs Colombia
28 Jun ENG BEL 11:30 PM England vs Belgium
28 Jun PAN TUN 11:30 PM Panama vs Tunisia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018/2019
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us