World Cup 2018: 3 things Germany has to do if they do not want to crash out in the group stage

While it is more of a kneejerk reaction, it would be better if Germany changed these 3 things about themselves.

Shyam Kamal ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2018, 00:52 IST 3.40K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Germany slumped to a shock 0-1 loss against Mexico in their WC opener

The curse of the defending champions at the World Cup continued its run, as after Italy lost their 2010 WC opener and Spain lost their 2014 WC opener, it was the turn of the Germans to bit the dust against Mexico.

The fans of the German team have no reason to celebrate for the next 6 days to come, as there was not a single positive to take away from the game for them.

Sure, Neuer starting is great, but if the positive from a game is that your keeper 'started', you do not deserve to be the favorites.

Note that this could just be a minor setback, and Germany could win their next several matches and even take the cup. But that does not mean that they weren't poor today and that we shouldn't take them to the cleaners.

That said, here are 3 things Germany has to do if they do not want to embarrassingly crash out in the group stages of the 2018 World Cup:

#1 Start Marco Reus

Why is this even a discussion? Reus has to start and that is that.

Come on. That should not even be a point of discussion. It is a no-brainer, really.

Not a single person was expecting that Joachim Low would leave Reus out for the crucial game against Mexico, but that is exactly what he did. He chose to put the Borussia Dortmund star on the bench, and instead went with Draxler.

When Low left Sane out of the squad, the only reason people thought it was because Reus would be starting anyway, and with Draxler as a back-up, Sane would not be needed.

But, if it is a question between Draxler - who was a partial starter for PSG, or Sane - who had his best season at Manchester City, it can only be Sane.

Again, I cannot stress how unnecessary this whole Sane or Draxler debate is. IT SHOULD BE REUS, AND REUS ONLY.

The impact of the attack as soon as he came on from the bench was enough proof of how the tactic failed, and why he has to be part of the team from the get-go.

Low, in case you are reading this: Please start Reus.