World Cup 2018: 3 things that went right for England vs Tunisia

Football will definitely be coming home if England continue playing like this!

England kicked off their World Cup campaign with a late, late winner vs Tunisia. The three lions went ahead thanks to a striker from Harry Kane but a 'stupid' mistake by Kyle Walker handed the African side a penalty and the teams were level at halftime.

The English players were playing out of their skin for most of the game but there was nothing they could do get past the Tunisia defence. Their defending was set to earn them a draw vs England but Harry Kane was unmarked for a corner in stoppage time and he headed home to win the game.

Gareth Southgate and his men surprised everyone yesterday and here are three things they did right vs Tunisia:

#3 Playing free-flowing football

England are not known for their style of football. They have one of the most boring styles and there are a lot of fans who have fallen asleep in the stadium during their games.

Yesterday, that was not the case. They were playing so well that even the ones who were not interested in the game would have been watching till the very end.

Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jesse Lingard, Dele Alli, and Jordan Henderson were combining so well that Tunisia were left clueless for a majority of the first half. There were some superb moves in the final third that you wouldn't have expected from England at all.

Spain and Brazil have been commended for years for their style of football and if England continue playing like this, they are bound to be put in that bracket. Southgate's 3-5-2 formation is really bringing out the best of this England squad.

Kieran Trippier and Ashley Young were brilliant on the wings and that made it even more difficult for Tunisia. Henderson will sending pinpoint long passes to either side of the pitch and finding the wing-backs.

If it wasn't for some sloppy finishing, England could have won the game. It can even be said that they could have sealed the game with a 3 or 4-0 lead in the first half itself.