Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 3 things that went right for Nigeria against Iceland

Nigeria kept their knockout hopes alive with 2-0 win over Iceland

Neelabhra Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature 23 Jun 2018, 15:14 IST
975

2018 FIFA World Cup: Nigeria 2 - 0 Iceland
2018 FIFA World Cup: Nigeria 2 - 0 Iceland

Nigeria brought their World Cup campaign back to life with a 2-0 win over Iceland at Volgograd. The first half saw Nigeria not taking a single shot, thus making them the first team in the competition not to have a shot in the first 45 minutes.

Iceland had some really good scoring opportunities in the first half but could not cash on them. Teenage goalkeeper Francis Uzoho made two saves from Gylfi Sigurdsson before the Nordics foiled their other scoring opportunities.

After the interval, Nigeria burst into the game. Just four minutes into the second half, Ahmed Musa opened the scoring for The Super Eagles with a beautiful shot. Musa had a chance to make it 2-0 with a curling shot outside the penalty area but his strike hit the crossbar.

Moments after his missed attempt, Musa doubled Nigeria's lead. The World Cup debutants had a golden chance to pull one back when they were awarded a penalty in the 83rd minute.

Gylfi Sigurdsson stepped up to take it but his shot was high and way above the crossbar.

Nigeria's win puts them back in contention for a place in the final 16 as even a draw against Argentina will put them into the next round.

Let's take a look at 3 things that Nigeria did right against Iceland.

#3 Gylfi Sigurdsson's penalty miss

Nigeria v Iceland: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
The Evertonian's penalty was poorly taken

Iceland had some really good scoring chances during the first half. A few of them were saved by goalkeeper Uzoho and some weren't converted. Even though Nigeria dominated possession, Iceland were the better team in terms of scoring chances geberated.

In the second half however, Nigeria burst into life and were bettering Iceland in every aspect of the game. Just four minutes into the half, Nigeria took the lead thanks to a fine goal from Ahmed Musa.

Then with 15 minutes to spare, Musa struck another goal to double Nigeria's lead. Iceland were now out of sorts.

However, the Strakarnir okkar found a golden chance to score after they salvaged a penalty with a VAR review when substitute Tyronne Ebuehi fouled Alfred Finnbogasson.

Gylfi Sigurdsson was entrusted to take the penalty and give the World Cup debutants a glimmer of hope .

The goalkeeper dived in the wrong direction but Sigurdsson's spot-kick was well above the Nigerian goal and Iceland foiled their best scoring opportunity of the game. 

Page 1 of 3 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Iceland Football Nigeria Football Gylfi Sigurdsson Ahmed Musa
3 things Iceland got wrong in 2-0 loss to Nigeria
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The best and worst players from Nigeria v...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as Nigeria beat Iceland
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter trolls Gylfi Sigurdsson for...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Nigeria 2-0 Iceland - 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 things that went right for Iceland...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Nigeria Team, Predicted Playing XI and...
RELATED STORY
Argentina 1-1 Iceland: World Cup 2018 - 3 things that...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Croatia’s quality shines through against...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Iceland: 5 key players to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us