World Cup 2018: 3 things that went right for Nigeria against Iceland

Nigeria kept their knockout hopes alive with 2-0 win over Iceland

2018 FIFA World Cup: Nigeria 2 - 0 Iceland

Nigeria brought their World Cup campaign back to life with a 2-0 win over Iceland at Volgograd. The first half saw Nigeria not taking a single shot, thus making them the first team in the competition not to have a shot in the first 45 minutes.

Iceland had some really good scoring opportunities in the first half but could not cash on them. Teenage goalkeeper Francis Uzoho made two saves from Gylfi Sigurdsson before the Nordics foiled their other scoring opportunities.

After the interval, Nigeria burst into the game. Just four minutes into the second half, Ahmed Musa opened the scoring for The Super Eagles with a beautiful shot. Musa had a chance to make it 2-0 with a curling shot outside the penalty area but his strike hit the crossbar.

Moments after his missed attempt, Musa doubled Nigeria's lead. The World Cup debutants had a golden chance to pull one back when they were awarded a penalty in the 83rd minute.

Gylfi Sigurdsson stepped up to take it but his shot was high and way above the crossbar.

Nigeria's win puts them back in contention for a place in the final 16 as even a draw against Argentina will put them into the next round.

Let's take a look at 3 things that Nigeria did right against Iceland.

#3 Gylfi Sigurdsson's penalty miss

The Evertonian's penalty was poorly taken

Iceland had some really good scoring chances during the first half. A few of them were saved by goalkeeper Uzoho and some weren't converted. Even though Nigeria dominated possession, Iceland were the better team in terms of scoring chances geberated.

In the second half however, Nigeria burst into life and were bettering Iceland in every aspect of the game. Just four minutes into the half, Nigeria took the lead thanks to a fine goal from Ahmed Musa.

Then with 15 minutes to spare, Musa struck another goal to double Nigeria's lead. Iceland were now out of sorts.

However, the Strakarnir okkar found a golden chance to score after they salvaged a penalty with a VAR review when substitute Tyronne Ebuehi fouled Alfred Finnbogasson.

Gylfi Sigurdsson was entrusted to take the penalty and give the World Cup debutants a glimmer of hope .

The goalkeeper dived in the wrong direction but Sigurdsson's spot-kick was well above the Nigerian goal and Iceland foiled their best scoring opportunity of the game.