Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 3 Things that went wrong for Peru against France

What did Peru do wrong in their loss to France?

Tarkesh Jha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2018, 01:04 IST
218

Peru
Peru gave France a testing competition in the second half of the game

Imagine waiting for almost three decades to see your nation participate in the FIFA World Cup, and then watch them bow out of the event after just two games.

This is what the Peruvians must have been going through when the final time whistle blew as France had won the match courtesy of a first-half strike by Kylian Mbappe.

France were almost flawless in the first half, but their South American opposition showed some sheer determination and tenacity to push the game to the edges in the second half.

This was insufficient in the end, and France’s experience and class were clearly visible as they absorbed the numerous waves of pressure that Peru posed. Ricardo Gareca’s men were regularly in the look of an equaliser, but the French backline stuck to their positions and exuded calmness amidst the chaos.

Here, we analyze the three things that went wrong in this game for the Peruvians. 

#1 Dropping the intensity after an electric start in the first half

Peru do
Peru dominated in the early part of the game

The French midfielders aren’t someone who instantly get into the groove of the game. Blaise Matuidi has slowed down a tad bit, and Paul Pogba takes his own time to settle perfectly into the proceedings of the match.

Hence, Peru seemed to have identified this minor glitch and were absolutely threatening in the first quarter of the hour.

They relentlessly attacked and forced France to move backward in the game. Many thought that the inevitable were to happen, and a goal for Peru at that stage of the game would have been well deserved.

Surprisingly though, they dropped this energy as the first half of the game progressed and allowed Pogba to settle into the game.

Moreover, the Peruvian midfielders did not seem to follow the positional instructions too as Pogba was awarded way too many half-spaces near the penalty box.

The Manchester United midfielder used these spaces to find out the accurate passes, which eventually troubled Peru as Kylian Mbappe struck a goal that was initially created by Paul himself.

If Peru would have continued with the same level of pressing throughout the first half, they could have had much better opportunities to trouble France from an attacking perspective. 

Page 1 of 3 Next
FIFA WC 2018 France Football Peru Football Paul Pogba Antoine Griezmann
World Cup 2018: France Team vs Peru, Starting XI
RELATED STORY
France 1-0 Peru: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
3 things that went wrong for Australia against France
RELATED STORY
3 Things that went right for Croatia against Nigeria
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Peru vs Denmark, 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: France Team vs Australia, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why France will not win the...
RELATED STORY
40 Greatest Goals in World Cup History: #39 Teofilo...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: France 2-1 Australia; 3 key battles that...
RELATED STORY
2018 FIFA World Cup France vs Australia: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT RUS EGY
3 - 1
 Russia vs Egypt
FT POR MOR
1 - 0
 Portugal vs Morocco
FT URU SAU
1 - 0
 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia
FT IRA SPA
0 - 1
 Iran vs Spain
FT DEN AUS
1 - 1
 Denmark vs Australia
FT FRA PER
1 - 0
 France vs Peru
FT ARG CRO
0 - 3
 Argentina vs Croatia
Today BRA COS 05:30 PM Brazil vs Costa Rica
Today NIG ICE 08:30 PM Nigeria vs Iceland
Today SER SWI 11:30 PM Serbia vs Switzerland
Tomorrow BEL TUN 05:30 PM Belgium vs Tunisia
Tomorrow KOR MEX 08:30 PM Korea Republic vs Mexico
Tomorrow GER SWE 11:30 PM Germany vs Sweden
24 Jun ENG PAN 05:30 PM England vs Panama
24 Jun JAP SEN 08:30 PM Japan vs Senegal
24 Jun POL COL 11:30 PM Poland vs Colombia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018/2019
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us