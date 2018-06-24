World Cup 2018: 3 Things that went wrong for Sweden against Germany

What did Sweden do wrong in their defeat to Germany?

Tarkesh Jha ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jun 2018, 04:21 IST Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Kroos dealt the blow for Sweden

Germany were a minute away from putting them themselves in extreme danger. However, a brilliant last-minute free-kick ensured that the World Champions kept their place intact in the tournament.

Germany dominated early portions of the game and made it difficult for Sweden from forming passing combinations in their half. The German players have a knack of winning the ball back from the opposition as soon as the team loses the ball in the midfield.

Hence, there were a lot of open spaces at the centre of the park and here I analyze three points, which played an unintentional part in Sweden losing the match against Germany in the FIFA World Cup 2018:

#1 Wasting the numerous counter-attacks that they initiated

The Swedish forwards took inappropriate decisions in the final third

Sweden had been quite impressive prior to this game by clearly displaying their potent counter-attacking efficiency in the friendly matches as well as against South Korea. Against Germany too, they decided to play on the break and managed to score a goal through Toni Kroos’ misplaced half.

Whenever the Swedes broke on the counter-attack, they were let down by some poor decision making in the final third.

They showed incredible stamina and fitness to run up to the pitch in such short period of the time, but the players’ lack of ability to put things to place meant that the Swedes ended up wasting the number of chances that they created through these counter-attacking scenarios.

Even after scoring the first goal, Sweden looked content with the advantage and gave up such counter-attacking chances mostly due to lethargic passes or unsuccessful long-range attempts.

Janne Anderson’s team needs to form and circulate around a football identity, giving their fans a fair idea of what to expect from certain games.

However, Sweden’s diligence while defending against Germany were appreciable, there must be some attacking flair from the team for the fans, and the writers to analyze the match from a bigger perspective.

Anderson looks to be creating a thoroughly counter-attacking team as of now, but the team’s attacking endeavors are very inaccurate and wayward for them to even be identified with this philosophy so soon in the tournament.