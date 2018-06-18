World Cup 2018: 3 things we learned from the Germany versus Mexico clash

The reigning champions went down to the North Americans in the Group F clash

The opening game of Group F between Germany and Mexico was a blockbuster. The game was played at a high tempo right from the start. Mexico was the dominant team in the first- half as they played with pace, and were quite threatening to the German defence.

The Mexican attack consisting of Vela, Hernandez and Lozano was able to run in behind the German defenders quite easily, and Lozano scored the opening goal with a cool finish in the 35th minute.

Germany on the other hand were dull and were not playing fluently before the goal was scored by Mexico. Their only close chance in the first half came from the free-kick of Kroos which hit the bar.

Germany was a far better team in the second half, they created a lot of chances and came close to equalise. Mexico sat deep, were resilient and played counter-attacking football in the second half. They themselves had a fair number of chances to finish the game.

In the end, Mexico's defence was able to ward off Germany's attack and defeat the defending World Cup Champions 1-0. It was an interesting game which kept everyone on the edge of their seats. Let us have a look at 3 things we learned from the match.

#3 Mexico was terrific in the first half

Mexico took the lead in the first half

Mexico started the game with a bang! Lozano had a good chance within 2 minutes, Herrera and Hernandez had their shots on target saved easily by Neuer, and the Mexican pace was too much to bear for Germany.

Vela and Lozano's pace coupled with Hernandez's match awareness were the crucial ingredients for Mexico's success.

The Germans were dull, couldn't set their rhythm in the game and their problems were further aggravated with Kimmich going forward during their attacks, hence leaving too much pace for Lozano to run into.

The Mexicans were rewarded for their efforts with Lozano opening the scoring for them in the 35th minute with a wonderful run on the left-hand side and a calm finish. Germany became more aggressive after this goal, this saw Toni Kroos hitting the bar with his excellent free kick.