World Cup 2018: 3 things you might have missed from the first four days

Catch up on what you might have missed out.

Messi missed a penalty for Argentina

With the first round of group stage fixtures coming to a close by tomorrow, the World Cup is well and truly underway. An unbelievable start for the hosts on day one set the mood for the tournament, with day two comprising of two late goals and a thrilling six-goal draw between Iberian giants in Spain and Portugal.

Day three and four continued from where the other nations left out with historic moments like VAR's first decision in a game and some surprise displays from small nations against giant killers in the competition.

As we head into day five of the tournament, let's take a look back at three moments you could have missed in the drama of an ongoing World Cup.

#3 Lozano goal caused an artificial earthquake in Mexico

Lozano celebrates his goal against Germany

Hirving Lozano's goal celebration in Mexico caused an artificial earthquake in the country when he scored the only goal in the nation's historic win over defending world champions Germany in their opener.

According to the Instituto de Investigaciones Geologicas and Atmosfericas, seismic monitoring network, a spike in activity was recorded when Lozano tucked the ball past Neuer's near post. While the organisation posted on their social handle that is was caused artificially possibly due to stomps.

Mexico recorded a historic win over the World Champions and are in prime position to top their group and avoid a tricky encounter with the toppers of another group in the round of 16.