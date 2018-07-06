World Cup 2018: 3 ways how Belgium can knock out Brazil

Nilalohit Mishra FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 506 // 06 Jul 2018, 19:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Belgium and Brazil will square off in the Quarterfinal at Volgograd Arena on Friday

In what promises to be the most fascinating quarterfinal of the World Cup, Brazil will take on Belgium tonight.

It is arguably the most attractive fixture of the World Cup so far, with the best defence going up against the best attack. Don't agree? Let us tell you why.

Brazil have conceded only one goal in the tournament, and allowed only five shots on target in four games, the fewest of any side, hence; the best defence.

Whereas, Belgium are leading the scoring chart with twelve goals from their four games so far, hence; the best attack.

Roberto Martinez's side only made it to the quarterfinals by the skin of their teeth as they edged past a spirited Japan side 3-2 in the dying moments of the stoppage time.

Brazil, on the other hand, had to rely on their second-half brilliance against Mexico in order to secure a place in the last-eight.

The Selecao might have the pedigree and the tag of favourites but Belgium is more than capable a side that can make Brazil pay for even the slightest of mistakes. Here are three ways how the Europeans can get the better of the South Americans. Let’s take a look:

#1 Full-backs- Brazil's Achilles heel

Brazilian right-back will have a tough time against the likes of Hazard and Carrasco

Brazil’s first choice left-back Marcelo picked up an injury against Serbia and sat out their last-16 tie against Mexico, but he is declared fit ahead of the Belgium clash which means he is likely to start. If not, Tite will again look to Filipe Luis to cover the left side of their defensive half.

Luis is 32 years old and has seen many injuries throughout his career. He’s lost his pace and ability to catch fast wingers which was evident in the game against Mexico.

Marcelo or Luis, whoever starts against Belgium, both are not known for their defensive abilities and have a knack of making forward runs way too many times, thereby will leave ample space for Belgium wingers to exploit.

But Brazil’s real Achilles’ heel could be Fagner on the right flank.

Fagner was caught out of position quite a few times against Mexico but managed to get away with it, as the Brazilian central defence remained solid.

But Belgium is a different proposition altogether. With Eden Hazard and Yannick Carrasco taking charge of Belgium’s left-wing, Fagner’s defensive abilities will be put to test once again on Friday.