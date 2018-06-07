World Cup 2018: 4 central midfielders to watch out for in Russia

4 central midfielders who will make an impact for their teams.

Ameya Vaidya CONTRIBUTOR Preview 07 Jun 2018, 16:37 IST

Paul Pogba in action for France

Central midfielders are a valuable asset for on any team. They are responsible for starting an attack, sitting back and helping the defenders as well as dictating the team's play.

Most times, games are won or lost in the midfield battles between both teams. Hence the midfield is an important component of the teams vying to win the World Cup.

A good central midfielder should have great vision, pace, be a dead ball specialist, be adept at shooting from distance and be equipped to be the fulcrum of the entire midfield.

In the past we have seen central midfielders like Zico, Zidane and Pirlo winning the World Cup for their teams with their world class performances in the centre of midfield.

More than scoring goals, the job of a central midfield player is to provide pin-point accurate assists for strikers to score the goals.

Most of the teams in the 2018 FIFA World Cup have got brilliant central midfielders in their ranks.

They will certainly play a crucial role in determining the success of their teams at the World Cup. Let us look at 4 central midfielders who are bound to make an impact for their teams in Russia.

#4 Fred

Fred for Brazil against Croatia

Fred is a talented youngster to watch out for at the World Cup. He has got excellent ball control, good passing ability, and has the vision to deliver the perfect ball for the attackers.

He's also adept at tackling, dribbling, has abundant stamina, possesses a tactically sound mind and has had quite a successful season for Shakhtar Donetsk.

Manchester United recently signed Fred for £52 million in this transfer window. Having made just 8 appearances for the Brazilian senior team so far, he has adapted quite well to their style of play.

He will be responsible for dictating the midfield play in Brazil's favour at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. His experience will be put to test in Russia.

All stats via transfermarkt