World Cup 2018: 4 changes England could make going into their second match

England might've beaten Tunisia but the win wasn't perfect - here are 4 changes they could make going into their match against Panama.

Scott Newman ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jun 2018, 19:30 IST 1.47K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Harry Kane's late goal gave England a victory over Tunisia, but improvements can still be made

England’s World Cup 2018 voyage has begun, and Gareth Southgate’s young Lions got off to the best possible start, as Harry Kane’s injury-time winner against Tunisia gave them their first victory in their first match at a major tournament since 2006.

That’s not to say that England’s performance was flawless, though, and so with their second match against underdogs Panama upcoming this Sunday afternoon, here are 4 changes Southgate could ring to ensure his side pick up their second victory:

#1: Young out, Rose in on the left

Danny Rose would provide England with a natural left-footed wing back

For the opening fixture with Tunisia, Southgate preferred Manchester United’s Ashley Young in the left wing-back slot ahead of Tottenham’s Danny Rose – the likely explanations being some questions over Rose’s fitness and a feeling that Young could provide a better attacking option.

After Monday’s game though, it might make sense to go the other way and start with the Spurs man against Panama. Young didn’t have a bad game per say – his corner set up England’s opener and he also provided some excellent balls into the box, but as a natural right-footer, having to cut back in order to fire a cross means England’s attacking play is often slowed down.

Rose, on the other hand, is a natural left-footer with no problems finding a cross with his left boot, and he’s also become accustomed to finding Harry Kane and Dele Alli in particular after spending the last few seasons playing alongside them for Tottenham. Young’s tournament probably isn’t finished, but it just makes sense to me to give England a more natural option on the left, and that has to be Rose.