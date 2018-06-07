Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: 4 contenders for the Best Young Player Award 

2006- Lukas Podolski; 2010- Thomas Muller; 2014- Paul Pogba; 2018- ____?

anand muralidharan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 07 Jun 2018, 18:36 IST
Brazil v Argentina - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifier
Jesus (R) will be vital to Brazil

The 2018 World Cup in Russia commences in a week and the world's top professional footballers will display their skills on the biggest showcase event of the year.

All the 23-man squads of the nations participating at the World Cup have been announced, with some promising youngster eager to make their mark on the world stage. There are some interesting group stage battles to look forward too as a number of young stars from around the globe will be displaying their talents on the grandest stage of professional football.

Here we look at the four favourites to win the Best Young Player Award.

#4 Gabriel Jesus


FBL-FRIENDLY-BRA-CRO
Jesus is a potent goal threat

21-year-old Gabriel Jesus enjoyed his first full season at Manchester City with a title to celebrate and cap it off. The Brazilian has notched 11 goals and registered 7 assists so far this season and is primed to help guide Brazil to their sixth World Cup crown in Russia. 

At Manchester City, the player has proved himself able to play in any system and is confident in leading the line for his club and country. Jesus is a skilful, tricky forward with great positional sense and a keen eye for goal. 

An industrious forward, the Brazilian, like most on the list is headed to his first World Cup and could take the tournament by storm. Tite has placed his trust in the young forward and with the likes of Firmino, Neymar, Coutinho to help the player, his attacking prowess could be displayed at the grandest stage of them all and help him bag the Best Young Player award. 

FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil Football Germany Football Gabriel Jesus Marcus Rashford Didier Deschamps Gareth Southgate Tite (Adenor Leonardo Bacchi)
Contact Us Advertise with Us