World Cup 2018: 4 legends who have finished both as winners and runners-up in the tournament's history

Four of the greatest footballing minds in the history of the game.

anand muralidharan ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 16:09 IST

Former German manager and player Beckenbauer

A total of 422 players have been in the winning team in the World Cup. Brazil's Pelé is the only one to have won it three times, while another 20 have won twice.

19 different coaches have won the World Cup, with Italy's Vittorio Pozzo the only one to have won the tournament on two occasions. Every edition of the tournament has been won by a coach leading the team of his own country.

Four other men have finished as winners and runners-up once in different capacities and we take a look at the four who have achieved this historic feat.

#4 Franz Beckenbauer

At 20-years-old, Franz Beckenbauer aka Der Kaiser would play in his first World Cup in England in 1966. Die Mannschaft breezed through to the final but came undone by the English on home soil in the final. In 1972, where West Germany, now captained by Der Kaiser, lifted their first international trophy in 18 years; the European Championship.

2 years later it was the self-hosted World Cup tournament in 1974 which saw Beckenbauer become the first captain to lead a nation to the titles of both champions of Europe as well as the world; only a feat mimicked twice since; France in 2000 and Spain in 2010.

However, his love affair with football on the world's stage was not through, as in 1990, the final competition before West Germany's reunification with East Germany, Beckenbauer became the second man to lift the World Cup as both a player and a manager.