Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Health & Fitness
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog Affiliate

    World Cup 2018: 4 legends who have finished both as winners and runners-up in the tournament's history

    Four of the greatest footballing minds in the history of the game.

    anand muralidharan
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 16:09 IST
    198

    FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN-MUNICH-STUTTGART
    Former German manager and player Beckenbauer

    A total of 422 players have been in the winning team in the World Cup. Brazil's Pelé is the only one to have won it three times, while another 20 have won twice. 

    19 different coaches have won the World Cup, with Italy's Vittorio Pozzo the only one to have won the tournament on two occasions. Every edition of the tournament has been won by a coach leading the team of his own country.

    Four other men have finished as winners and runners-up once in different capacities and we take a look at the four who have achieved this historic feat. 

    #4 Franz Beckenbauer 

    At 20-years-old, Franz Beckenbauer aka Der Kaiser would play in his first World Cup in England in 1966. Die Mannschaft breezed through to the final but came undone by the English on home soil in the final. In 1972, where West Germany, now captained by Der Kaiser, lifted their first international trophy in 18 years; the European Championship. 

    2 years later it was the self-hosted World Cup tournament in 1974 which saw Beckenbauer become the first captain to lead a nation to the titles of both champions of Europe as well as the world; only a feat mimicked twice since; France in 2000 and Spain in 2010. 

    However, his love affair with football on the world's stage was not through, as in 1990, the final competition before West Germany's reunification with East Germany, Beckenbauer became the second man to lift the World Cup as both a player and a manager. 

    FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil Football Germany Football Franz Beckenbauer Joachim Low Tite (Adenor Leonardo Bacchi)
    Page 1 of 4 Next
    World Cup 2018: 5 teams who could win in Russia
    RELATED STORY
    World Cup Stadiums: Top 5 Iconic Venues in World Cup History
    RELATED STORY
    World Cup 2018: 4 players who will fight for the Golden Boot
    RELATED STORY
    World Cup 2018: Brazil's quest for FIFA World Cup number six
    RELATED STORY
    World Cup 2018: 4 contenders for the Best Young Player...
    RELATED STORY
    5 unforgettable memories from the 2014 FIFA World Cup 
    RELATED STORY
    World Cup 2018: Top 10 Teams to Watch
    RELATED STORY
    World Cup 2018: 4 central midfielders to watch out for in...
    RELATED STORY
    10 of the most talked about matches in the last ten FIFA...
    RELATED STORY
    World Cup 2018: Predicting how far each of the 32 teams...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    Matches Points Table
    Group Stage - Week 1
    14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
    15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
    15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
    15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
    16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
    16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
    16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
    17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
    17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
    17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
    17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
    18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
    18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
    18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
    19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
    19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
    All Fixtures →
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Intercontinental Cup 2018
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018