World Cup 2018: 4 German stars to watch out for

Germany's most exciting prospects in the 2018 World Cup.

Ritwik Kundu CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 24 May 2018, 16:14 IST

The Barca goalie could start as No. 1 if Neuer is unavailable

Defending champions Germany have named a provisional 27-man squad for the 2018 World Cup to be held in Russia from 14 June to 15 July. As expected, the squad consists of several superstars such as Thomas Muller, Toni Kroos, and Sami Khedira to name a few, with talismanic goalkeeper Manuel Neuer also expected to return from injury, along with a healthy balance of youngsters such as Plattenhardt, the uncapped Nils Petersen, and Manchester City winger Leroy Sane.

Here, we take a look at 4 stars who could be crucial to Germany's success in this tournament.

#4 Marc-Andre ter Stegen

The FC Barcelona shot-stopper has enjoyed a prolific second season as No.1, keeping 19 clean sheets and conceding only 28 goals in La Liga, while maintaining a save percentage of 77.4%.The cornerstone of Germany's 2014 WC success was that they conceded only 4 goals, a statistic they would love to replicate. This tournament could be the perfect opportunity for Marc to establish himself as the best young goalkeeper in the world, currently.

Although Manuel Neuer is expected to be fit in time, he hasn't played a single game since September 2017 due to a fractured foot. That, combined with ter-Stegen's recent exploits could well see the 26-year-old start ahead of his more experienced team-mate.

Named Man of the Match in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup final against Chile, ter Stegen will look to add to his 19 international caps. Being highly competent with the ball at his feet, he is known for his control and accurate distribution and often functions as a sweeper-keeper due to his ability to play out from the back, all key attributes that will aid Germany in their quest for more World Cup glory.