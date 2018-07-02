Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: 4 key takeaways as Russia stun Spain in penalties

Top 5 / Top 10
02 Jul 2018

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH51-ESP-RUS
A deserved win for the Russian team, after Spain did nothing but hold the ball

In yet another high-profile exit from the World Cup, Spain was stunned by hosts Russia, as they lost out the penalty shoot-out (4-3 in favor of Russia) after the score remained tied at 1-1 at the end of 120 minutes.

It took Spain a mere 12 minutes to get the lead, thanks to a Sergei Ignashevich own-goal, but Russia got the goal back after a handball from Gerard Pique. Dzyuba hit home from the spot to celebrate with his trademark salute, and Russia held on to that with their lives.

In the end, David De Gea could not make a single save in the shoot-out, while Igor Akinfeev reimbursed his legend status with two vital stops to send the former champions packing. Here is a look at four key takeaways at the end of the game.

#1 The importance of the twelfth man

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH51-ESP-RUS
The unseen heart of the Russian team

If anybody wonders why football even has something like a home advantage, this match can serve as a proper example. The hosts filled the stadium to capacity, and the home fans saw to it that their team never felt the pressure of a moment as big as this.

Towards the end of the extra time, the camera zoomed in on the Russia substitutes asking the fans to get louder - which was surprising considering how loud they already were - but the fans obliged, making the atmosphere get even electric.


On the outside, it might seem like such a trivial thing but the importance of the crowd support cannot be ignored - all the more so considering this is Russia's first time in the knockout stage of the tournament.

While Russia getting out of the group was in itself a moment to be proud of, the manner in which they progressed to the next round will make them all the more famous among the home support.


Page 1 of 4 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Russia Football Spain Football Isco Suarez Sergio Ramos
