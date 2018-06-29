Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: 4 Players Who Could Secure Big-Money Moves After the Tournament

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.74K   //    29 Jun 2018, 14:55 IST

Russia v Saudi Arabia: Group A - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Russia's Aleksandr Golovin has turned heads at this World Cup

Since time immemorial, footballers have handsomely used the World Cup to showcase their talents and secure moves to their dream clubs. As a matter of fact, the biggest show on earth is also a last chance for the players to redeem themselves after an average season.

It is actually a big risk to go for a player who performs well in the tournament, knowing that a large number of players have flopped after making moves on the back of their World Cup performances.

But, such is the aura surrounding the World Cup, the world's heavyweights seldom find themselves resisting the urge to sign the tournament's premier performers. In that case, the poorer examples seldom stop the clubs from taking the risk and shelling out bundles of cash to poach the tournament's best players in a particular edition.

The FIFA World Cup, just past its group stage, has already witnessed a few budding talents who are on the radar of the biggest clubs. Let's have a look at four such players who could secure huge transfers to top clubs post the tournament.

#4 Benjamin Pavard (France)

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH21-FRA-PER
Benjamin Pavard

Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard has been one of the most impressive French players in the World Cup so far. A centre-back functioning in the right-back role, he was picked in place of Djibril Sidibe in Didier Deschamps' starting lineup.

Two games in Russia have proven to be enough to know that the 22-year-old is a confident lad and boasts fine composure in defence. He has valuable experience under his belt, having made 42 appearances for Stuttgart in all competitions.

Initially, Arsenal were rumoured to be interested in a £44 million deal for the defender, but should he continue his stellar performances for Les Blues, Pavard could command a mouth-watering fee by the time the World Cup ends.

