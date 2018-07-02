World Cup 2018: 4 Players who Should Retire from International Football

Lionel Messi

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is starting to heat up in Russia and we are witnessing many of the big countries going out a lot earlier than expected.

And with all of that happening it is becoming one of the most open tournaments to date.

We're not even halfway through the last 16 yet and have already said goodbye to the world champions Germany, the kings of Europe Portugal and Lionel Messi's Argentina.

These early exits might just be the last World Cup we will ever see some of the big names take centre stage for their country.

Let's take a look at four players who SHOULD retire from international football after this summer's World Cup...

#4 Rafael Marquez

A veteran for Mexico

Rafael Marquez has been a true flag bearer for Mexico football over the last 20 years or so.

The 39 year old is experiencing his fifth FIFA World Cup after his debut at the 2002 tournament that took place in Japan and South Korea.

The furthest Marquez has ever taken Mexico at the finals of a World Cup is the last 16 and has always missed out on making the quarter-finals.

Mexico look to be one short from the quarter-finals yet again when they face tournament favourites Brazil on Monday at Samara Arena.

And this World Cup should be Marquez's last ever appearance at the global event.

The national team's captain has struggled to make the starting line-up and now starts from the bench.

There are just simply players with higher quality than Marquez these days and despite everything he has done to put Mexico football on the map, it is time to hang up his boots.

A place in the quarter-finals would certainly be a very nice gift for Marquez's retirement party.