World Cup 2018: 4 players who will fight for the Golden Boot

The Golden Boot is up for grabs! Which of these four superstars will win the trophy?

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is almost here!

The World Cup is a tough competition. A lot goes into winning one, everything ranging from politics to teamwork, the whole globe looks forward to a group of selective individuals who are picked to represent their countries on the biggest stage of all. Winning a World Cup is easier said than done, and hence individuals often resort to personal glory in the cup.

The tournament has historically served as a platform for players to announce themselves to the world. Good performances in the Cup can literally make or break a player's future in the long term. One of the most recent examples is that of Pogba. The Frenchman expressed his skills to the world during the 2014 World Cup, and shortly after that demolished all financial records by signing for Manchester United.

The Golden Boot would be awarded to the leading scorer in the World Cup

There are a few trophies at stake in the World Cup. The Golden Ball is out of the reach of many players, as it is decided by an expert jury and advancements through the knockout stages is more or less a prerequisite to being named as the tournament's best player. The Best Young Player and Golden Glove awards are restricted to only a small set of all players, and hence, the only individual trophy that can be won solely by performances on the pitch is The Golden Boot, which is awarded to the Cup's leading scorer.

#4: Antoine Griezmann (France)

Will it be Griezmann's year?

The Frenchman had a fantastic season with Atletico Madrid. With six goals, Griezmann finished at least three goals ahead of his nearest competition in the 2016 Euro Finals. He was also announced as the Player of the Tournament. Although France missed out on the Euro trophy, Griezmann had a breakthrough as an individual.

France arrive in Russia in peak condition. They are among the favorites to lift the trophy in Moscow on July 15 and Griezmann is more or less destined to start every match for the national side. France share a relatively easy group with Australia, Peru, and Denmark and it won't be tough for Les Bleus to make it to the knockouts.

The forward is a perfect balance of youthfulness and experience, and so is the French squad traveling to Russia. Alongside Griezmann, France boast young and talented forwards Mbappe and Dembele. Hence, scoring goals, at least, shouldn't be a problem for them.