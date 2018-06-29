World Cup 2018: 4 reasons why Argentina will edge past France

lash sarkar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 8.26K // 29 Jun 2018, 20:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The entrance of Banega has changed the whole dynamics of the Argentine team.

The knock out stages of the FIFA World Cup 2018 kicks off with a high profile encounter between Argentina and France. Both the teams have a rich a heritage and a high pride to lead them forward, they also feature some of the best players in the world. But when Lionel Messi and Antoine Greezmann face off in what could be one of the matches of the tournament, one of them has to go home early.

Argentina reached the round of 16 after surviving a major scare, finishing behind Croatia with 4 points on the Group D tables. Whereas France booked their tickets to the last 16 by topping the Group C, where they were undefeated in all three matches. The Recent stats suggest that France is better placed to win this tie, but with an inspired Lionel Messi in the lineup, no one can write off Argentina.

Besides the Messi factor, Argentina has a few more elements to favour them in their knock out encounter against France. Let us check out what are the components that could help Argentina edge ahead of the French side:

#4 The Underdog Tag

Messi feeling the pressure before the match against Croatia.

Argentina had numerous problems throughout their group stage matches including wrong tactics and team selection. There were even reports of a rift between players and manager at one stage. But the one that haunted them the most was the burden of expectations.

Hailed as the greatest ever player in the history of the game, Argentinians did not expect anything less than silverware from their talisman Lionel Messi. Such a pressure had visibly affected their performance.

They entered all of their group stage games as the favourites to win. A pressure that they could not cope with until the game against Nigeria, where they showed glimpses of a comeback. They are undoubtedly the underdogs in the game against France. Based on the recent statistics, France would feel this is a game they are ought to win.

On the other hand, Argentina finally approaches a game where they are not the favourites to win and their only goal will be to put up a fight. This freedom will help Messi and company to up the ante.