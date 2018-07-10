World Cup 2018: 4 Reasons Why Belgium have Been Successful in Russia

Belgium have reached the semi-finals of the World Cup for only the second time ever

Belgium have been one of the most entertaining teams so far in this World Cup and, with their brilliant style of play, they have reached the semi-final for only the second time in their history.

The semi-finals are finally upon us and in the first match, Belgium will play against France. Both teams have been absolutely brilliant thus far, and this is going to be a treat for the fans who wish to see the best among the best face off against each other.

Belgium dominated their group winning all three matches and scoring 9 goals. They were the highest scoring team across all the groups and also had the best goal difference (+7).

The Belgians did have a major scare against Japan but the players displayed great character to come back from a 2-goal deficit to win the match 3-2.

A lot of factors have contributed to Belgium's success in this World Cup. So what contributed significantly to Belgium's journey to the semis and can prove to be very useful against France?

#4 Squad Depth

Even a second-string Belgium side is a force to reckon with

Even after leaving out a big name like Radja Nainggolan, Belgium have come into the tournament with a wide pool of players to choose from. The depth in their squad not only proved to be useful against England, when Belgium's stars were given a rest, but also against Japan, where two players came off the bench to win the match for the Red Devils.

Adnan Januzaj, Michy Batshuayi, and Nacer Chadli have all managed to get goals in the tournament even though they have not been given regular game time.

Meanwhile, Marouane Fellaini has arguably been the most impactful among the reserves. The 30-year-old Manchester United midfielder has been on the receiving end of some very harsh criticism since his move to the Old Trafford. but he put on a fantastic performance against Japan and equalized for Belgium when all seemed to be lost.

He followed it up with a brilliant display against Brazil in the quarter-finals garnering a lot of praise for his heroics in the match.

Roberto Martinez will be a very happy man going into the semi-finals with the knowledge that not only can he count on his starters but also on the substitutes.