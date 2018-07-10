World Cup 2018: 4 reasons why England could win the World Cup

Emmanuel Ayamga
10 Jul 2018, 01:15 IST

The Three Lions - in imperious form thus far

After half a month in Russia, the road to the final of the World Cup is shaping up seamlessly, as the boys have finally been separated from the men.

Well, for many football fanatics and pundits, England would have been named as part of the 'boys' prior to the commencement of the tournament, however - The Three Lions have defied all odds to make it to the semi-finals.

It’s a story that may have come as a surprise to many, considering the fact that the English national team has almost always flattered to deceive when on the big stage. But this time it has turned out to be different, as Gareth Southgate and his charges aim to rewrite the history books.

Perhaps the team’s journey may have been aided by a series of circumstances that have ensured their path to the semis has been less daunting, but that does not change the fact that England has earned their place in the last four.

In fact, The Three Lions look good for value at the moment and can even go as far as lifting the gold on July 15.

Below are four reasons why England could win the World Cup.

#4 Less hype, less pressure

The current crop of England players have enjoyed the benefit of less pressure and less hype

One of the main reasons why England seem to flop at tournaments is the apparent over-hyping of their chances even before they kick a ball. Most often The Three Lions are not even favourites, but the media exaggerate their chances, leaving the players with heavy pressure to deal with.

However this time in Russia, there appears to have been moderate expectations as the team went into the tournament. This may have been as a result of the young squad that manager Gareth Southgate picked, coupled with the lack of experience on the side of many of the players.

In previous tournaments, the likes of Kieran Trippier, Jesse Lingard and John Stones would have been nowhere near the English national team. But here they are, playing with finesse and exuding so much confidence due to less pressure on their shoulders.

One big factor that prevented England’s golden generation – consisting of the likes of Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Wayne Rooney, etc from truly shinning at tournaments was the burden of pressure they shouldered. This time though, that is no longer the case and it is an advantage that could see this crop go all the way to lift the World Cup.