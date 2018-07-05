World Cup 2018: 4 reasons why France will win

Kyluan Mbappe has been a force to reckon with

This World Cup has been nothing short of a blast, we've had upsets galore, wonder goals in abundance and some thrilling games. As a result of various upsets, traditional "big" teams have left the tournament early while some favourites still remain in the tournament.

One of these favourites are France. Going into the World Cup, France certainly had one of the stronger teams and were able to leave the likes of Anthony Martial at home. Their attacking prowess was seen in their 3-1 win over Italy in a friendly.

They've come past a relatively easy group with some difficulty only scraping wins past Peru and Australia but found themselves on the "tougher" side of the draw.

However, the attack finally turned up against Argentina and dispatched their lacklustre defence led by their new young superstar, Kylian Mbappe. Now faced with a tough quarterfinal against Uruguay, let's see if France can repeat the heroics of 1998 and go all the way for the second time in their history.

#4 Attack, attack, attack

France's attack is probably second to none when it comes to pure pace. They have the likes of Mbappe, Dembele, Fekir and Lemar in their ranks who are all young and brimming with confidence.

With Blaise Matuidi suspended for the Uruguay game, it could be a chance for Dembele to showcase his talent on the world stage if Deschamps decides to play him on the left wing. Add to that, the experience, power and aerial prowess of Giroud and it's a near-perfect attack.

The star player, of course, is Antoine Griezzman, the best player at the Euros in 2016. He hasn't really turned up yet, scoring no goals in open play but one should expect a big game from him sooner rather than later.

This attack is the perfect concoction of raw pace, strength and skill making it probably the best-rounded attack along with Belgium. They came to the party against Argentina and although Uruguay's defence has been near impenetrable, if there is a team that can unlock it, its France.