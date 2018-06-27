World Cup 2018: 4 reasons why Germany is struggling in Russia

Low has to address the issues with the German team

The defending champions of the FIFA World Cup will be playing their third match and they are still not sure whether they will be progressing into the next round of the tournament, despite victory over Sweden.

Germany's fate is not completely in its hands and even if it wins against an already eliminated South Korea, there is a chance that the team might not qualify for the next round.

There is no doubt that Die Mannschaft showed character in the comeback victory over Sweden, but there were aspects of the performance which will trouble coach Joachim Low.

But if they continue to perform the way they have been, they might have to go home early because the tournament progresses they will face much tougher opposition who will be ruthless and will make it extremely difficult for them to make a comeback.

Here are 4 reasons why Germany is struggling at Russia 2018.

#1 Striker problem

Both players have proved to be ineffective as central strikers

Timo Werner and Mario Gomez were the two strikers Low selected to lead his team's front-line in Russia, and so far both of them have disappointed playing as lone strikers in Germany's preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

In the first match against Mexico, Werner did not prove to be any threat to the Mexican goal and he looked like a player who was out of ideas. After two games, it is very much clear that a central striking position is not the perfect suit for him.

Against Sweden in the first half, Werner was not impressive and in the second half the manager made a tactical change and shifted him on to the left-hand side and that is when Werner was able to influence the game. Gomez was also brought on in the second half but the Swedish defence was easily able to pocket him.

Since both of their strikers are struggling, the opposition has been able to take full advantage of it, and it is no wonder that Germany has struggled for goals.