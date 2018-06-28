World Cup 2018: 4 reasons why Portugal could win in Russia

Muhammad Saad FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 382 // 28 Jun 2018, 19:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Portuguese players celebrate a goal

Portugal has had a roller-coaster ride in the FIFA World Cup 2018 so far, but they are not the only team who have undergone this experience. The tournament has proven to be full of upsets and shockers, with many red-hot favorites failing to step up to the plate.

Portugal was pitted against the likes of Spain, Morocco and Iran in Group B. Arguably the 'Group of Death', it's a surprise itself that The Navigators managed to qualify for the knockout stages as they now stand second in the group, only a goal adrift of Spain.

After all, several experts thought that the side could crash out of the group stage before the commencement of the all-important tournament. But the way Portugal fought against their gritty counterparts who were patently forces to be reckoned with, was absolutely thrilling to watch.

In the Round of 16, Fernando Santos' side will now go head to head with Uruguay who have won all their encounters.

Having said that, here are 4 reasons why Portugal can go on to clinch their maiden World Cup title.

#4 First obstacle passed

Ronaldo - talisman

As stated previously, Portugal was paired with some of the most resilient opponents in Group B but the way they overcame this hurdle certainly augurs well for the side.

The team opened their World Cup campaign in a very promising fashion as they pulled off a nail-biting draw against Spain in what turned out to be a cliff-hanging contest.

Needless to say, La Furia Roja were expected to coast past Portugal in accordance with their majestic stature. But the Ronaldo led side gave them a good run for their money and ended the match with one point in hand.

Their second match against Morocco was a difficult one as the African outfit peppered their rear guard with threatening attacks. Nevertheless, a 1 goal lead courtesy of a header from Cristiano Ronaldo saw the side take away all three points from the match.

Their third and the last group stage encounter was an upset as a plucky Iranian side equalized the scoreline 1-1 in stoppage time from a VAR assisted penalty decision.

As such, Portugal now find themselves in the Round of 16, having accomplished a qualification which was billed as improbable by several pundits.