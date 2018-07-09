World Cup 2018: 4 reviews of the quarter-final matches

The Samba Boys were sent parking by a resilient Belgium

After so many exciting matches, we have finally got the lineup for the semi-finals and they will be edge of the seat affairs as four big European teams lock horns to play in the final of the 2018 World Cup.

None of the big World Cup teams like Brazil, Argentina or Germany have reached the semi-finals this time around. It has been a very poor display from the perennial champion teams. But the optimism of getting to see the all conquering teams in the semi-final is exciting.

Credit must also be given to the Russian football team for their performances during the tournament. As if retreating was not in their plans, they fought hard till the end. They played their part in this wicked and surprising World Cup finals, and stayed around for longer than anyone imagined.

Yet after the heartbreaking defeat, pride filled the Russian players with supporters' warm applause reverberating the whole stadium. They have to bear the fact that the World Cup must go on without them. But in the end, the Russian players can leave with their head held high. So here is a review of all the four quarter-final matches.

#1 Uruguay vs France

France saw off the challenge of a defensively compact Uruguayan team

It could be Frances’ year of winning the World Cup. The heartbreak of losing the European Cup final at home has probably made them stronger. And Didier Deschamps is the mastermind to their success thus far.

The point of utilising his players’ talents to a certain level and delivering it on the pitch is something that has not been successfully tested before, and Didier Deschamps has mastered it very well. And the peerless Paul Pogba is at the centre of their success, alongside the hard working N’Golo Kante.

There were moments in the match which could have had a different effect to the result of the match. Raphael Varane scored with an Antoine Griezmann assist in the first half which was followed by a decisive save of the tournament by Hugo Lloris from a Martin Caceres header. And the second goal was scored by Antoine Griezmann after the break with a fierce shot, which was spilled by Fernando Muslera into the goal.

Had Edinson Cavani been fit enough to play, Uruguay could have had a better striking partner to the sublime Luiz Suarez. Two world class forwards playing together makes it a treat to watch. But it was not to be.

Same can be said of the Uruguayan defence, who had a match to forget as they only conceded one goal coming to the match. Two World Cup semi-final appearances in eight years could have been a good achievement. But France prevailed this time out.