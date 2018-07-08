World Cup 2018: 4 things Croatia could do to beat England in the semifinal

Subhadeep Roy

Croatian football team

Croatia beat Russia 6-5 in penalties to qualify for the semifinals in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Thus, they have already emulated the remarkable feat achieved in their dream debut in 1998 when they lost to France in the semis and finished 3rd.

However, in order to better that achievement, they would have to beat England and it is not going to be easy at all. Croatia have quite possibly been the best team in this tournament so far and managed to win all their matches, but their mettle would be further tested in the semifinal against England. They would have to hold sway in the midfield and curb the tendency of conceding soft goals.

Luka Modric continues to be Croatia’s talisman and probably remains the favorite to win the Golden Ball. He would have to inspire his again in one of the biggest matches in the history of Croatian football. However, Croatia is not at all dependent on Modric alone and have a very cohesive and solid team. We would like to have a look at 4 key factors which could enable Croatia to get the better of England:

#4 Playing a 4-1-4-1 formation:

Marcelo Brozovic

Marcelo Brozovic impressed very much in the quarter final against Russia and should start against England. He lends much-needed solidity to the Croatian defence and could be useful in containing the speed of Raheem Sterling. Croatia should play him in the defensive midfield and play a 4-1-4-1 formation with Modric and Rebic as Central attacking midfielders, Perisic and Rakitic on the flanks and Mario Mandzukic as the lone striker.

However, when in possession, they should switch to a 4-1-3-2 with Rebic joining Mandzukic in the attack and Modric surging forward. This would put pressure on the English defence with which they should struggle to cope. This strategy would also ensure Brozovic’s assuring defensive presence in the Croatian half and allow Modric to roam around freely.

Croatia also have players like Mateo Kovacic and Andrej Kramaric who could be used as substitutes. Kovacic has the ability to play box-to-box and would have relatively fresh legs as he has not been used much in the tournament so far. Kramaric scored the first goal against Russia and would like to repeat the act against England.