4 top performers from World Cup 2018 whom Real Madrid could sign

Who could be the new face of Real Madrid?

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is done and dusted, and deservedly France emerged victorious over all the other 31 teams who took part. The grand festival that took place in Russia truly was a memorable one. Many even believe it to be the best edition of the tournament of all time. And one would find it difficult to disagree to it.

However, it is now time to get back to the normal football season. The transfer market is still open and there are many teams who need to do some serious business before the start of the season. One of those teams is the UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid.

After the end of the season, it was revealed that Zinedine Zidane has left his role as manager of the club, which emerged as a shock to the Real Madrid faithful. A week ago the fans were given further heartbreaking news that Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed for a move to Juventus.

It's time for Florentino Perez to get some business done and let the fans know that it's just Zidane and Ronaldo that left and not the whole Real Madrid team.

Adding to that, Los Blancos have the habit of signing the most hyped World Cup players after the World Cup. James Rodriguez, Mesut Ozil, Fabio Cannavaro and the Brazilian Ronaldo are all examples for that.

Here are four top World Cup performances who could be signed by the La Liga side:

#4 Harry Kane

Harry Kane could look good in the Madrid colours

With six goals to his name, England skipper Harry Kane was given the Golden Boot for being the highest scorer in the World Cup. Although the Tottenham Hotspur player failed to find the back of the net in his last three matches of the tournament, he still had a good campaign.

Real Madrid's current striker Karim Benzema has turned 30. He has started showing signs of not being able to remain as the number nine of a team like this. Benzema has also been the subject of some heavy criticism from his own set of fans recently and it won't be a bad idea to replace the French player now.

And if the Spanish giants decide to turn to a new centre-forward, Harry Kane is definitely the man for the job. One could suggest Robert Lewandowski's name, but it has to be noted that the Polish star turns 30 this year and it is not a good idea to sign him when you think about long-term plans.

The England star is 24-years-old and is slowly moving towards the peak of his career. A move to a side like Real Madrid at this point would definitely be a great move for both parties.