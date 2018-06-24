Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 5 best and worst players as England thump Panama

Harry Kane's hat-trick and John Stones's brace gave England a 6-1 victory

Aaditya Narayan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jun 2018, 20:25 IST
1.90K

England v Panama: Group G - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
England v Panama: Group G - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

England qualified for the Round of 16 from Group G, with a thumping 6-1 victory over lowly Panama. The Three Lions scored five first-half goals, to render the second period just academic, and make their last game against Belgium decisive only to see who takes top spot in the group.

John Stones set England away with an early header from a Kieran Trippier corner before the floodgates well and truly opened.

Jesse Lingard was fouled in the box by Fidel Escobar, for captain Harry Kane to convert his first penalty of the day. Lingard trebled the lead with an absolutely beautiful curler from outside the box.

Stones got England's fourth and his second, with another header, before Kane converted another penalty before the break. Kane got his hat-trick, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek's left-footed shot deflecting off him before Felipe Baloy scored Panama's first ever World Cup goal, lending context to scant consolation.

Here are the best and worst performers on the pitch at a hot Nizhny Novgorod:

#5 Best - Jesse Lingard

Lingard scored his first World Cup goal with a beautiful curler
Lingard scored his first World Cup goal with a beautiful curler

The intelligence of his movement from midfield makes him an immense threat in Gareth Southgate's 3-5-2 system. He displayed that running ability throughout the game, as he made several intelligent runs, which the Panama defence had no answer to.

Just past the 20-minute mark, one of those Lingard runs was picked out by Kyle Walker, and the Manchester United man just chested the ball in front of him, before getting sandwiched by Fidel Escobar and Roman Torres, to win England a penalty.

In the 36th minute, he proceeded to go one better though. He started the move by picking the ball up on the left flank, playing the ball to Raheem Sterling.

That was when Lingard summed up his game, by not staying still after playing the pass. He continued his run, to allow Sterling to play the return pass through to him, before unleashing a curler that gave Jaime Penedo no chance in the Panama goal.

In the absence of Dele Alli, it was up to Lingard to provide England that drive from midfield, and he took up the responsibility willingly.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 England Football Panama Football Harry Kane John Stones
World Cup 2018: England v Panama, Players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 England players to watch out for...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter loses its cool as England thump 5...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, England vs Panama: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why England deserved to beat Panama 6-1
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes berserk as England thrashes Panama 6-1
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Belgium Team, Predicted Playing XI &...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Belgium v Panama - Player ratings
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Belgium vs Panama, 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 things that Panama did right on their...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
Today URU RUS 07:30 PM Uruguay vs Russia
Today SAU EGY 07:30 PM Saudi Arabia vs Egypt
Today IRA POR 11:30 PM Iran vs Portugal
Today SPA MOR 11:30 PM Spain vs Morocco
Tomorrow DEN FRA 07:30 PM Denmark vs France
Tomorrow AUS PER 07:30 PM Australia vs Peru
Tomorrow NIG ARG 11:30 PM Nigeria vs Argentina
Tomorrow ICE CRO 11:30 PM Iceland vs Croatia
27 Jun KOR GER 07:30 PM Korea Republic vs Germany
27 Jun MEX SWE 07:30 PM Mexico vs Sweden
27 Jun SER BRA 11:30 PM Serbia vs Brazil
27 Jun SWI COS 11:30 PM Switzerland vs Costa Rica
28 Jun JAP POL 07:30 PM Japan vs Poland
28 Jun SEN COL 07:30 PM Senegal vs Colombia
28 Jun ENG BEL 11:30 PM England vs Belgium
28 Jun PAN TUN 11:30 PM Panama vs Tunisia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018/2019
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us