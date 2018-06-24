Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: 5 best and worst players as Germany beat Sweden

Marco Reus and Toni Kroos led the charge as Germany came from a goal down to record their first win of the tournament.

Akshaj Sinha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jun 2018, 10:38 IST

Germany v Sweden: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
A Jubilant Germany celebrated their first win of the tournament

World Champions Germany left it till the very end in Sochi to open their points account for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. It was Sweden that found the net first when Ola Toivonen chipped the ball over Manuel Neuer to give the Swedes an unlikely lead right after the half-hour mark.

But the comeback for Germany was started by Marco Reus, as he equalized just three minutes into the second half. And the mission was complete when Toni Kroos scored from a set-piece in the fourth minute of stoppage time to give the Germans the much needed three points.

The win lifts Joachim Low's side to second place in Group F, level with Sweden on three points as Germany take on South Korea in their final group game, whereas the Swedish will face Mexico on June 27.

Here are the best and worst players from the game.

#5 Best - Ola Toivonen

Germany v Sweden : Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Toivonen opened the scoring against Germany

Prior to the start of the World Cup, Ola Toivonen endured a torrid time last campaign for his club Toulouse. Poor personal performances were wrapped up with the club's struggles in Ligue 1 as they narrowly avoided relegation by winning the playoff.

Toivonen started his second game this tournament and scored an exquisite goal that put Sweden ahead in the 32nd minute. He chased down Viktor Claesson's cross, got himself in between the two German defenders in the box and chested it down before smartly chipping it over the head of Manuel Neuer.

Toivonen made it look really simple as he kept his composure after chesting down the ball and did not panic from an incoming sliding challenge of Antonio Rudiger as all his focus remained on the ball and the goal, which helped him to finish off his opportunity cleanly and masterfully.

FIFA WC 2018 Germany Football Sweden Football Toni Kroos Marco Reus Joachim Low
